Michigan Ability Partners Receives $175,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / The KeyBank Foundation has awarded Michigan Ability Partners (MAP) a $175,000 grant. The funds will support the organization's Permanent Supportive Housing services.

The grant dollars from the KeyBank Foundation will allow MAP to place 15 additional participants into permanent housing the first year, decreasing the homeless population, and to annually support 30 participants to maintain housing - preventing eviction.

Under the Permanent Supportive Housing program, MAP offers subsidized rent and long-term case management services for the chronically homeless. The organization owns and operates seven properties and continues to develop affordable housing. Participants eligible for this program are homeless, low-income and have a documented disability. Thanks to the efforts, 97% of participants remain stably housed.

"I am so grateful for the partnership with the KeyBank Foundation and their investment in helping MAP assist our most vulnerable community members in obtaining and maintaining affordable housing," said Jan Little, CEO of MAP. "We believe that housing is a human right and we're thrilled this grant will allow us to assist additional people."

Since 1985 MAP has been creating pathways to stability for Veterans and opportunities for persons living with disabilities in southeast Michigan. Each year the non-profit agency assists close to 1,300 people who are homeless and in search of affordable housing, employment opportunities and needing financial stability. All services are aimed at assisting people to maximize their ability to live a fulfilling, productive, life in their community.

"At Key, we believe all individuals should have access to safe and affordable housing," said Dave Mannarino, KeyBank's Michigan Market President. "We're incredibly proud to support the mission of Michigan Ability Partners and the work their staff is doing to ensure our most vulnerable neighbors can achieve their goals and dreams."

Since 2017, KeyBank has made community investments supporting low to moderate income individuals and neighborhoods totaling more than $259 million in Michigan. This involves lending for affordable housing, small businesses, mortgage and home improvements as well as transformative philanthropy.

