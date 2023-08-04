LumiShare Transforming the Crypto Market with Real-World Asset Tokenization - to be listed on Exchanges

ABU DHABI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / LumiShare, a pioneering entity in the blockchain-driven financial world, is excited to announce the imminent listing of its revolutionary $LUMI token on multiple exchanges on August 8th, 2023, 4PM UTC. This pivotal event signifies a grand stride in overhauling the trillion-dollar renewable energy market, echoing the industry-wide shift towards blockchain-powered economies.

The Green Future Beckons: Tokenizing Renewable Energy Assets

LumiShare's primary mission is to transfigure the renewable energy industry, deploying tokenization and fractionalization of real-world assets. Anchored by three uncorrelated assets - Gold, Cash, and Technology, $LUMI stands as a bedrock for credible and sustainable investments within the renewable energy space. By fuelling verifiable renewable energy initiatives with increased accessibility to funding from both individual and institutional investors, LumiShare is propelling the global shift towards clean, green energy.

Innovating the Landscape with Real-World Applications

LumiShare, in its endeavor to metamorphose the renewable energy sector, has surpassed several notable milestones. Among these accomplishments are the inception of a state-of-the-art Cold Staking solution, successful deployment of the MVP assets-backed NFT Marketplace - LumiPlace, and an exponential expansion of its ambassador program boasting 170+ passionate representatives across 40 countries globally.

A Visionary Team Guiding the Path

Behind LumiShare's remarkable journey is an elite cadre of professionals and advisors from fintech, blockchain, banking, and renewable energy sectors. This includes stalwarts from BlackRock, Polygon, OpenSea, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, along with the backing of the Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of the Royal Family of Abu Dhabi. This collaboration has birthed pivotal alliances, including Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) signed with four renewable energy companies, marking their debut as creators on the platform.

Charting the Course Forward

The tokenization of renewable energy assets unfurls a trillion-dollar opportunity for sustainable progression. As an aim of being at the forefront of this transformative movement, LumiShare, with the support of a visionary team and a committed community, endeavors to pave the way for a sustainable future.

Driving Impact: The DAO Donation Plan

In addition to revolutionizing the renewable energy sector, LumiShare is also committed to making a broader environmental and sustainable impact through the DAO Donation Plan. This innovative approach reserves 4% of the total $LUMI token supply to kick-start 15 transformational projects, notably focusing on environmental and sustainability initiatives. The $LUMI community, in conjunction with the DAO, will democratically select the top eight initiatives for implementation. This strategy not only bolsters the donation fund but also actively involves the community in creating sustainable changes and fostering a greener future.

About LumiShare

LumiShare is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem dedicated to tokenizing and fractionalizing real-world assets, with an initial focus on renewable energy assets. The financial instruments are powered by $LUMI, a unique digital asset underpinned by uncorrelated assets - Gold, Cash, and Technology. The $LUMI token is NOT a stable coin.

It is a unique token with limited downside and unlimited upside and its floor price will always be correlated with its all-time high market cap value. On every new all-time high market cap record, LumiShare will increase the Gold and Cash reserves, and the floor price will be increased accordingly. The primary utilization of $LUMI tokens is to invest on LumiPlace and receive yields from renewable energy asset investments through our platform.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lumishare_Lumi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lumishare_lumi/

Media Contact

Organization: LumiShare

Contact Person: Ben Sharon

Website: https://lumishare.io/

Email: Info@lumishare.io

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: LumiShare

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772349/LumiShare-Transforming-the-Crypto-Market-with-Real-World-Asset-Tokenization--to-be-listed-on-Exchanges