Mizuno USA Inc.: Mizuno Announces Wave Sky 7 Running Shoe for Unmatched Comfort and Performance

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Mizuno, a global leader in sports apparel and equipment, proudly presents its latest running shoe innovation, the Wave Sky 7. Designed to elevate your running experience, the Wave Sky 7 seamlessly combines cutting-edge technology, unparalleled comfort, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.





Reach for the Sky 7 when you desire a lightweight running companion that embraces your foot in all the right places. Crafted with a smooth stretch-woven upper, this shoe offers a soft yet secure fit for optimal performance. The innovative stretchable woven material allows for adaptive, soft fitting in the medial direction, while non-stretch material is strategically placed to maintain correct foot positioning laterally, delivering an exceptional running experience.

Prepare to be astounded by the Wave Sky 7's responsiveness and cushioning, thanks to Mizuno's innovative MIZUNO ENERZY Core technology. The midsole boasts the integration of MIZUNO ENERZY, resulting in a 15% increase in responsiveness and a 17% increase in cushioning compared to the previously used U4ic material. This groundbreaking advancement ensures that every run is met with optimal energy return and undeniable comfort.

Embrace unrivaled breathability with the Wave Sky 7's inventive design. Wider breathable holes on the vamp area prevent discomfort and stuffiness and allow your feet to stay fresh and comfortable throughout your run. The result is an invigorating and enjoyable running experience, even during long-distance runs.

Mizuno Foam Wave takes center stage in the midsole of the Wave Sky 7, delivering a one-of-a-kind cushioning that feels like you're floating. This layered construction provides a softer landing, allowing for a smooth and effortless transition from heel to toe. Moreover, it ensures a stable and secure feeling, enhancing your overall running performance. The larger top wave enables seamless transitions, while the smaller bottom wave provides the stability and support you need for confident strides.

Mizuno's commitment to durability shines through with the X10 outsole rubber. This durable carbon rubber guarantees extended wear, ensuring that your running shoes stand the test of time, no matter the terrain or intensity of your runs.

Strategically positioned for maximum benefit, the cushion hole in the heel allows for easier deformation, resulting in a heightened cushioning experience. With each step, you'll feel the impact minimized, enabling you to push your limits without compromising comfort. The Wave Sky 7 prioritizes stability to enhance your overall running performance. Its bottom gauge, approximately 2mm wider than its predecessor, provides increased stability, allowing you to maintain an assured stride with each and every step.

As part of Mizuno's commitment to sustainability, the Wave Sky 7 incorporates recycled materials. The upper body textile consists of 50% recycled content, while the upper body lining textile and sockliner lining boasts more than 90% recycled content. By prioritizing sustainability, Mizuno ensures that you can reach new heights in your running journey while minimizing your environmental impact.

