Freitag, 04.08.2023
Sondermeldung 4.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A0B6V4 | ISIN: CA1348011091 | Ticker-Symbol: C6U
Frankfurt
04.08.23
08:20 Uhr
5,450 Euro
-0,050
-0,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.08.2023
CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC. REPORT ON VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of common shareholders held on Friday August 4, 2023.

Full details of these matters are set out in the Management Information Circular issued in connection with this meeting which is available at www.cgf.com/investor-relations.

Shareholders voted in favour of: (a) the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration (95.09% in favour); (b) setting the number of directors at seven (99.45% in favour); and (c) approval of a non-binding advisory resolution to accept the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Management Information Circular (94.41% in favour).

Shareholders also voted on the election as directors of nominees proposed by management as follows:

Director

Votes "for" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Votes "withheld" as a
percentage of votes
cast for or withheld for
the director

Michael Auerbach

86.70 %

13.30 %

Daniel J. Daviau

98.84 %

1.16 %

Amy Freedman

98.86 %

1.14 %

David J. Kassie

98.43 %

1.57 %

Terrence Lyons

98.86 %

1.14 %

Jo-Anne O'Connor

98.64 %

1.36 %

Rodney Phillips

98.79 %

1.21 %


ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (the "Company") is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, the Company has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. The Company has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. The Company's international capital markets division operates in North America, UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol CF on the TSX.

www.cgf.com/investor-relations

Investor and media relations inquiries: Christina Marinoff, SVP, Head of Investor Relations & Global Corporate Communications, Phone: 416-687-5507, Email: cmarinoff@cgf.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/canaccord-genuity-group-inc-report-on-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-301893967.html

