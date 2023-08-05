Core One Labs Inc.: Core One's Akome Reveals Groundbreaking Positive Results from its Second Round of Stage 1 Animal Model Studies for Bio-Compounds Targeting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. (CSE:COOL) (OTCQB:CLABF) (Frankfurt:LD6, WKN:A3CSSU), (the "Company" or "Core One") is delighted to announce the receipt of additional positive results from its second round ("Round 2") of Stage 1 animal model studies. The groundbreaking studies were conducted in collaboration with esteemed research partners at the Universitat de Barcelona, Spain, and were carried out on behalf of Core One's wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotechnologies Inc. ("Akome"). These additional positive results come from the animal model studies that tested five carefully selected bioactive compounds based on their ability to mitigate, or eliminate disrupted physiological processes associated with a variety of neurological and mental health disorders, including Alzheimer's Disease ("Alzheimer's"), Parkinson's Disease ("Parkinson's"), Ischemic Stroke ("Stroke") and Depression. The fact that Akome is testing five compounds (Bio-Compounds A-E) speaks to the Company's diversified drug pipeline, which will allow Core One to potentially develop a number of different pharmaceuticals targeting a wide range of diseases, thereby increasing the Company's revenue potential in the long term.

On July 24, 2023, Akome unveiled the initial findings from the first round of Stage 1 animal model studies (Round 1). These results showcased the potential of the plant bio-active compound referred to as "Bio-Compound A," the first among five bio-compounds being investigated in the Company's five United States Patent and Treaty Office applications. The data from this animal model demonstrated that Bio-Compound A exhibits promising properties in significantly reducing motor dysfunction. This animal model motor dysfunction could be considered a proxy of the motor dysfunction observed in Parkinson's disease and prevalent in the late stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Building on this promising foundation, Core One's investigators have now received positive results for the remaining four bio-compounds, namely Bio-Compounds B through E, in the recently concluded Round 2 Stage 1 animal model studies. These studies were meticulously designed, following the exact testing criteria employed during Round 1. The animal models were individually exposed to various concentrations of the respective Bio-Compounds, and their motility was closely evaluated compared to a control sample of animal models not exposed to the Bio-Compounds.

The data from Round 2 studies for each of Bio-Compounds B, C, D, and E demonstrated significant improvement in the animal models' motility when compared to the control sample. Additionally, investigators observed that as the dose concentration of the respective Bio-Compounds increased, the improvement in the model's motility also increased, further underlining the significant potential therapeutic value of the patent pending Bio-Compounds.

Commenting on these achievements, Core One CEO, Joel Shacker, stated, "I am incredibly excited about the positive results from all five of the Bio-Compounds. Having all of our selected compounds perform so well creates massive potential for our drug development division, which is looking to create not just one, but multiple treatments that address global issues such as Stroke, Depression, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Increasing the amount of drugs that we develop could significantly increase our revenue in the future."

The combined significance of the previously reported Round 1 and the current Round 2 Stage 1 animal model studies underscores the enormous promise of all five bio-compounds currently under investigation.

As Core One continues its dedication to drug development and pre-clinical testing, these compounds stand as strong contenders for further evaluation and potential breakthroughs in treating motor dysfunction related to neurological disorders like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic assisted treatments, and the integration of novel delivery systems technology.

The Company has a multi-faceted business approach and incorporates several complementary lines of businesses and units in establishing itself as an industry leader in the rapidly growing and emerging psychedelics market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It is also the holder of 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, under its 100% owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other 100% owned subsidiary, Awakened Biosciences Inc., for additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods.

In addition to the development of psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics which maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics the Company intends to integrate a roll out of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

