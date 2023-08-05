Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2023) - AVANTI GOLD CORP. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X37) (the "Company") announces that it has filed its Technical Report dated June 30, 2023, entitled "Independent Technical Report, Misisi Gold Project and Akyanga Mineral Resource Estimate" on SEDAR. The Technical Report has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

