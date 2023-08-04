Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in July 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 11.5% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of July 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For July 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 11.1%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Los Cabos, Tijuana, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 13.2%, 9.3%, 7.9%, and 1.5% respectively, compared to June 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 19.4%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-22 Jul-23 % Change Jan - Jul 22 Jan - Jul 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,008.3 1,136.7 12.7 % 6,042.4 7,269.9 20.3 % Tijuana* 752.3 844.7 12.3 % 4,574.2 5,148.0 12.5 % Los Cabos 256.7 301.7 17.5 % 1,401.1 1,713.4 22.3 % Puerto Vallarta 280.3 302.5 7.9 % 1,471.0 1,700.1 15.6 % Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 174.1 226.6 30.1 % 983.3 1,293.2 31.5 % Hermosillo 175.3 190.3 8.6 % 1,039.8 1,185.9 14.0 % Kingston 0.0 0.2 440.0 % 0.5 0.7 52.3 % Mexicali 104.9 159.8 52.3 % 695.7 887.0 27.5 % Morelia 56.1 82.1 46.2 % 369.6 470.1 27.2 % La Paz 106.4 116.3 9.4 % 619.0 626.9 1.3 % Aguascalientes 66.5 58.4 (12.3 %) 420.1 365.4 (13.0 %) Los Mochis 36.6 44.6 21.8 % 240.6 257.7 7.1 % Manzanillo 9.2 9.9 8.5 % 57.7 62.7 8.8 % Total 3,026.7 3,473.7 14.8 % 17,915.1 20,981.0 17.1 %

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-22 Jul-23 % Change Jan - Jul 22 Jan - Jul 23 % Change Guadalajara 443.9 507.8 14.4 % 2,511.5 3,014.5 20.0 % Tijuana* 447.5 449.3 0.4 % 2,397.2 2,609.9 8.9 % Los Cabos 410.7 427.5 4.1 % 2,720.1 3,031.2 11.4 % Puerto Vallarta 278.4 264.6 (5.0 %) 2,213.3 2,529.4 14.3 % Montego Bay 430.4 513.7 19.4 % 2,519.3 3,170.5 25.8 % Guanajuato 80.0 85.4 6.7 % 437.2 503.5 15.2 % Hermosillo 7.5 6.5 (12.8 %) 46.0 43.3 (5.9 %) Kingston 176.6 181.7 2.9 % 807.2 1,011.2 25.3 % Mexicali 0.6 0.7 10.3 % 3.5 4.2 18.9 % Morelia 47.9 54.9 14.5 % 281.5 349.8 24.3 % La Paz 2.5 1.0 (57.9 %) 16.3 8.8 (46.1 %) Aguascalientes 23.3 29.5 26.4 % 128.3 162.3 26.5 % Los Mochis 0.7 0.7 2.7 % 4.4 4.2 (4.4 %) Manzanillo 4.7 2.4 (48.6 %) 45.9 45.1 (1.8 %) Total 2,354.8 2,525.9 7.3 % 14,131.7 16,488.0 16.7 %

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Jul-22 Jul-23 % Change Jan - Jul 22 Jan - Jul 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,452.3 1,644.5 13.2 % 8,554.0 10,284.4 20.2 % Tijuana* 1,199.7 1,294.0 7.9 % 6,971.4 7,757.9 11.3 % Los Cabos 667.4 729.2 9.3 % 4,121.2 4,744.6 15.1 % Puerto Vallarta 558.7 567.1 1.5 % 3,684.2 4,229.5 14.8 % Montego Bay 430.4 513.7 19.4 % 2,519.3 3,170.5 25.8 % Guanajuato 254.1 311.9 22.8 % 1,420.5 1,796.7 26.5 % Hermosillo 182.8 196.8 7.7 % 1,085.8 1,229.1 13.2 % Kingston 176.6 181.9 3.0 % 807.7 1,012.0 25.3 % Mexicali 105.5 160.5 52.1 % 699.3 891.2 27.4 % Morelia 104.1 137.0 31.6 % 651.1 819.9 25.9 % La Paz 108.8 117.4 7.9 % 635.3 635.7 0.1 % Aguascalientes 89.9 87.9 (2.2 %) 548.4 527.7 (3.8 %) Los Mochis 37.3 45.3 21.4 % 245.0 261.9 6.9 % Manzanillo 13.9 12.4 (11.0 %) 103.6 107.8 4.1 % Total 5,381.5 5,999.6 11.5 % 32,046.8 37,469.0 16.9 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-22 Jul-23 % Change Jan - Jul 22 Jan - Jul 23 % Change Tijuana 444.3 445.5 0.3 % 2,378.9 2,588.2 8.8 %

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors : The number of seats available during July 2023 increased by 9.6%, compared to July 2022; load factors for the month went from 82.9% in July 2022 to 74.7% in July 2023.





Opening of 43 new routes:

Origin Destination Airline Guadalajara Loreto Volaris Cozumel Volaris Huatulco Volaris Guanajuato Ciudad Obregon Volaris Culiacan Volaris Los Mochis Volaris Torreon Volaris Tuxtla Gutierrez Volaris La Paz Volaris Oaxaca Volaris Veracruz Volaris Acapulco Volaris Mazatlan Volaris Zihuatanejo Volaris Hermosillo Volaris Hermosillo Mexicali Volaris Guanajuato Volaris Cancun Volaris Ciudad Juarez Volaris Culiacan Volaris Felipe Angeles Volaris La Paz Mazatlan Volaris Guanajuato Volaris Monterrey Volaris Los Cabos Ciudad Juarez Viva Aerobus Queretaro Viva Aerobus Torreon Viva Aerobus Queretaro Volaris Mexicali Volaris Los Mochis Chihuahua Volaris Hermosillo Volaris Mexicali Chihuahua Volaris Hermosillo Volaris Ciudad Juarez Volaris Oaxaca Volaris Queretaro Volaris Los Mochis Volaris Tuxtla Gutierrez Volaris Los Cabos Volaris Puerto Vallarta Volaris Puerto Vallarta Mexicali Volaris Culiacan Volaris Tijuana Villahermosa Volaris

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico 's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The website is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

