TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Net earnings 8,114 3,594 63 2,501 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.15 0.00 0.10





Operating Data

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,156 15,583 Championship rounds - Canada 391,000 444,000 391,000 444,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - Canada 35.5 37.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses - Canada 2.0 2.0 Championship rounds - U.S. 55,000 55,000 169,000 167,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses - U.S. 8.0 8.0

The following is an analysis of net earnings:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022 Operating revenue $ 64,653 $ 52,736 Direct operating expenses (1) 53,834 39,569 Net operating income (1) 10,819 13,167 Amortization of membership fees 1,137 1,081 Depreciation and amortization (3,492 ) (4,458 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,201 422 Other items 176 (3,582 ) Income taxes (2,727 ) (3,036 ) Net earnings $ 8,114 $ 3,594

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating revenue $ 91,163 $ 90,668 Direct operating expenses (1) 74,973 72,523 Net operating income (1) 16,190 18,145 Amortization of membership fees 2,113 2,020 Depreciation and amortization (6,954 ) (8,882 ) Interest, net and investment income 4,281 698 Other items (13,572 ) (6,152 ) Income taxes (1,995 ) (3,328 ) Net earnings $ 63 $ 2,501

The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 10,289 $ 12,675 US golf club operations (2023 - US $744,000; 2022 - US $421,000) 1,001 529 Corporate and other (471 ) (37 ) Net operating income (1) $ 10,819 $ 13,167

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 13,141 $ 16,583 US golf club operations (2023 - US $3,139,000; 2022 - US $2,857,000) 4,238 3,613 Corporate and other (1,189 ) (2,051 ) Net operating income (1) $ 16,190 $ 18,145

Operating revenue is calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Annual dues $ 17,766 $ 17,286 Golf 13,252 13,842 Corporate events 2,591 2,573 Food and beverage 10,011 10,382 Merchandise 4,528 4,301 Real estate 15,530 3,037 Rooms and other 975 1,315 Operating revenue $ 64,653 $ 52,736

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Annual dues $ 34,676 $ 34,088 Golf 19,773 19,680 Corporate events 2,617 2,597 Food and beverage 11,439 11,325 Merchandise 5,920 5,521 Real estate 15,530 15,811 Rooms and other 1,208 1,646 Operating revenue $ 91,163 $ 90,668

Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:

For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating cost of sales $ 6,235 $ 5,974 Real estate cost of sales 15,277 2,370 Labour and employee benefits 19,818 18,822 Utilities 1,841 1,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,327 1,460 Property taxes 685 695 Repairs and maintenance 1,124 1,556 Insurance 1,502 903 Turf operating expenses 2,057 2,108 Fuel and oil 401 621 Other operating expenses 3,567 3,094 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 53,834 $ 39,569

For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Operating cost of sales $ 7,780 $ 7,302 Real estate cost of sales 15,277 16,394 Labour and employee benefits 29,378 27,498 Utilities 3,578 3,640 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,812 2,884 Property taxes 2,536 2,335 Repairs and maintenance 2,199 1,781 Insurance 2,833 2,626 Turf operating expenses 2,364 2,358 Fuel and oil 539 735 Other operating expenses 5,677 4,970 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 74,973 $ 72,523



(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures







Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue increased 22.6% to $64,653,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $52,736,000 in 2022 due to the revenue from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to two in 2022.

Direct operating expenses increased 36.1% to $53,834,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $39,569,000 in 2022 due to the cost of sales from the eight Highland Gate home sales in 2023 as compared to two in 2022.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment decreased to $10,289,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $12,675,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of ClubLink's lease of The Country Club which expired as of December 31, 2023.

Depreciation and amortization decreased 21.7% to $3,492,000 in 2023 from $4,458,000 in 2022 due to the conclusion of The Country Club lease which has also resulted in a decline in depreciation of right-of-use assets.

Interest, net and investment income increased to $2,201,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $422,000 in 2022 due to a decrease in borrowings and an increase in distributions from the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Foreign exchange gain $ 453 $ 481 Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities (474 ) (8,366 ) Equity income (loss) from investments in joint ventures 260 (62 ) Gain on real estate fund investments - 4,370 Other loss (63 ) (5 ) Other items $ 176 $ (3,582 )

At June 30, 2023, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $474,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2022 - $8,366,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.



The exchange rate used for translating US denominated assets has changed from 1.3544 at December 31, 2022 to 1.3240 at June 30, 2023. This has resulted in a foreign exchange gain of $453,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 on the translation of the Company's US denominated financial instruments.

Net earnings increased to $8,114,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2023 from $3,594,000 in 2022 due to an unrealized loss on the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT in the amount of $8,366,000 recorded in 2022 as compared to $474,000 in 2023. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to 33 cents per share in 2023, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of 15 cents in 2022.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company's operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company's business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue - direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company's operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit's ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 5 cents per common share to be paid on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as at August 31, 2023.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, "ClubLink One Membership More Golf." TWC is Canada's largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45 ½ 18-hole equivalent championship and 2.5 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including two managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

