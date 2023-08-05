Anzeige
Samstag, 05.08.2023
Die %%%-Ad-hoc? Diesen Anstieg am Montag nicht verpassen!
05.08.2023 | 14:40
Decentralized Hedge Fund VC Spectra Reports Strong Demand for Its Presale

Chainwire 
London, United Kingdom, 05/08/2023, Chainwire 
Decentralized hedge fund VC Spectra has reported strong demand for its Stage 2 presale. The token sale has drawn 
considerable interest from early investors and underlined VC Spectra's potential to redefine the crypto industry. 
Priding itself on democratizing access to investment opportunities, VC Spectra has carved a distinct niche for itself. 
The on-chain hedge fund extends the availability of early-stage investments to non-accredited investors, thereby 
bridging a significant market gap. 
Investors opting for the SPCT token can leverage an array of unique benefits. These perks include quarterly dividends 
and buybacks, voting rights, and early access to initial coin offerings (ICOs). 
The SPCT token, developed on the Bitcoin blockchain using the BRC-20 standard, provides a robust mechanism for 
decentralized trading, asset management, and transaction facilitation within the Spectra platform. The Spectra Token 
(SPCT) is the main currency within the Spectra ecosystem, enabling access to different services on the platform. 
By implementing a deflationary model featuring a burn mechanism for the SPCT token, the decentralized hedge fund aims 
to decrease token circulation gradually. When coupled with VC Spectra's unique investment offerings, this novel 
approach further solidifies SPCT 's standing in the crypto market. 
The Vc Spectra public presale is currently in Stage 2 and has already seen robust demand. The SPCT token, which started 
at USD0.008 during Stage 1, increased to USD0.011 in Stage 2. In the upcoming Stage 3, the token price will increase to 
USD0.025. This is an increase of 213% from the initial token price. Currently, VC Spectra (SPCT) is offering a 25% bonus 
for all investor deposits. 
About VC Spectra 
Spectra is a leading firm driving innovation in Fintech and blockchain through strategic investments and ICOs, 
empowering financial growth by harnessing cutting-edge technologies. 
Spectra VC is a venture capital fund that invests in blockchain and technology-based projects with the goal of 
generating returns for investors. 
Find out more about the VC Spectra presale here: 
Presale | Website | Telegram | Twitter 
Contact 
Paul Hubward 
VC Spectra 
pr@hubward.co 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
1696815 05-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=b4f9d65a2490bac82930566a79e99e91

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1696815&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2023 08:09 ET (12:09 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
