Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Andhra Paper Limited in Rajahmundry, India for a recovery boiler upgrade and sustainable technologies to increase capacity and reach environmental goals at the mill. Along with the recovery boiler capacity upgrade, the order also includes an ash leaching system which will remove non process elements, minimize chemical loss in the recovery cycle and improve runnability and life of the recovery boiler, and a lime kiln which will reduce solid wastes and gaseous emissions. Sura Reddy Mallidi, Senior Vice President (Mill Operations) of Andhra Paper Limited says: "With this investment, we will be using ANDRITZ proven technologies to improve reliability and efficiency at our Rajahmundry mill."Andritz: weekly ...

