



TOKYO, Aug 7, 2023 - Honda factory team(1) Team HRC with Japan Post (CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP: Takumi Takahashi / Tetsuta Nagashima / Xavi Vierge) has won the 2023 FIM(2) Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 44th Tournament (Suzuka 8 Hours) held at the Suzuka Circuit in Mie, on Sunday, August 6. This win marks Honda's second consecutive and 29th overall Suzuka 8 Hours victory. For Takahashi, his fifth win ties him with the all-time record for Suzuka 8 Hours victories for a rider. Nagashima has earned his second consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours title, while Vierge has won his debut race at the event.Team HRC with Japan Post's Tetsuta Nagashima set the fastest lap time of 2 min 5.722s during the two qualifying sessions on August 4 (Fri) and 5 (Sat). The team's average lap time was second overall, allowing the Honda factory team to proceed to the Top 10 Trial. In the Top 10 Trial that began at 4:00 pm on August 5 (Sat), Tetsuta Nagashima and Xavi Vierge represented the team. Nagashima once again set the fastest lap, 2 min 5.329s, giving Honda its second consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours pole position.The race started at 11:30 am on August 6 (Sun). Although the team's starting rider Takumi Takahashi initially lost the lead, once back on top he gradually extended the gap to the second-place rider. In the following stints, both Tetsuta Nagashima and Xavi Vierge kept consistent, fast paces to extend the lead even further, lapping all other teams. At 7:3０ pm, Team HRC with Japan Post crossed the finish line completing 216 laps, giving Honda its second consecutive Suzuka 8 Hours pole-to-win.Koji Watanabe, President of Honda Racing Corporation"First, I would like to congratulate the three Team HRC with Japan Post riders, team staff and everyone involved. I am very proud of everyone overcoming the pressure of defending the Suzuka 8 Hours title to win again. I would like to thank Japan Post Co., Ltd. and all our other sponsors who supported our efforts. HRC will continue to meet the expectations of motorsports fans and Honda fans, aiming even higher than before. I look forward to everyone's support."(1) Factory team: Racing team managed by the bike manufacturer(2) FIM: Federation Internationale de MotocyclismeSource: Honda Motor Co, Ltd