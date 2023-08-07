Click IPO in association with Moomoo allows South Asian investors to be a part of a booming industry with the introduction of Gamer Pakistan - America's next big e-Sports IPO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southeast Asian gaming market is expected to grow at an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The rising popularity of various sports and investments in internet infrastructure are the primary factors driving the market's enormous growth potential. South Korea is a true trailblazer in the world of e-Sports. Regarded as the birthplace of the e-Sports phenomenon, this nation has consistently produced some of the best competitive gaming stars the world has ever seen.

Now, through Moomoo Financial Inc. (an SEC registered broker-dealer), in association with Click IPO, investors can subscribe to an e-Sports IPO in America namely Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is a University themed e-Sport business that has filed to issue Initial Offering shares to the public at an initial price of $4 to $5 per share through the US Nasdaq stock exchange.

Investors in Hong Kong can subscribe for shares by opening an account at FUTU and indicating their level of interest. The last e-Sports IPO on NASDAQ started at $4 and quickly ascended to $20 on millions of shares traded before declining to approximately $0.50 per share.

e-Sports is all the rage for speculative investors in the United States as Gamer Pakistan is one of America's most sought after Micro-Cap IPO's this summer. e-Sports, competitive gaming events conducted at a professional level, are becoming big business. According to Juniper Research, the global e-Sports and games streaming industry is expected to grow from $2.1 billion to $3.5 billion by 2025. This represents a growth of 70% over the next four years. The last big American deal in South Asian Countries was Mobile Global in India and Gamer Pakistan comes from its neighbours as the next big thing in e-Sports investments.

e-Sports has emerged as a popular pastime in Hong Kong with notable players and teams, and is supported by government initiatives such as Cyberport HK's e-Sports Industry Facilitation Scheme. Popular e-Sports games in Hong Kong include League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Overwatch and Hearthstone.

About Click IPO:

ClickIPO is the world's first industry utility for optimizing retail distribution of IPO and Secondary Offerings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/click-ipo-in-association-with-moomoo-allows-south-asian-investors-to-be-a-part-of-a-booming-industry-with-the-introduction-of-gamer-pakistan--americas-next-big-e-sports-ipo-301894341.html