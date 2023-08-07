PV developers in Australia are being told to anticipate more frequent solar power fluctuation events, or "ramps," which could potentially affect the stability of grid-connected solar power.From pv magazine Australia Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney have modeled disruptive solar generation ramps, caused by cloud cover and seasonal cycles. Their research reveals significant changes in magnitude, frequency, and duration over the next century, and this could potentially jeopardize the stability of Australia's energy network. The study "Assessing Australia's future ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...