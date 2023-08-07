Anzeige
Montag, 07.08.2023
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
07.08.2023 | 09:31
DJ Chancer Announces BitMart Exchange Listing as Presale Races Past USD1m Mark 

Chainwire 
Chancer Announces BitMart Exchange Listing as Presale Races Past USD1m Mark 
07-Aug-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
London, United Kingdom, 08/07/2023, Chainwire 
 
Chancer, one of the most exciting new crypto projects in 2023, has raced past the significant USD1 million fundraising 
milestone. This coincides with the announcement that their first exchange listing will take place on BitMart - a hugely 
popular exchange with users in over 180 countries with a trading volume of over USD500 million per day. 
Those interesting in getting involved at the current price can do so at USD0.011 before it rises by 9% to USD0.012 in Stage 
3 of the presale. 
  Chancer's CEO, Adam Kelbie, commented: "We're thrilled to see our trajectory accelerating with each passing day. 
  The support from our community fuels our enthusiasm to dive deeper into the development of our beta platform. We're 
  actively pursuing various exchange partnerships and keeping a close eye on the performance of similar projects. 
  BitMart is just the initial step on this promising journey for Chancer!" 
Chancer tokens are available to buy on the official website. 
https://youtu.be/kqwZmLbe1Ck 
Dear customer, if you don't see the video, click here 
Chancer: a disruptive force reshaping the traditional betting industry 
Chancer is gaining an impressive following off the back of a simple but powerful premise, "Your Game, Your Rules, Your 
Odds." 
Their product removes the potential for manipulation by a centralized betting house or bookmaker, and puts the power 
back into the hands of the bettors. 
The concept is simple; anyone can set up a bet on anything they want using the Chancer platform, set the odds they 
want, and other people can choose to bet against them via a live broadcast. 
From the small-time wagers with friends on who can hit bullseye 3 times in a row, to betting thousands of people 
worldwide on the Super Bowl outcome with your own odds - as long as there is a way to verify the outcome, then there 
can be a betting market on Chancer. 
All bets are made and paid out in CHANCER tokens, which gives the coin utility as it is the lifeblood of the entire 
platform. 
Chancer is also CertiK audited, the leading blockchain auditor that has reviewed other leading projects in the space 
including The Sandbox, Floki, and Blockchain Bets. 
What's driving Chancer forwards 
Chancer offers its users multiple ways to potentially earn, through betting, market-making rewards, staking, and the 
innovative Share2Earn scheme. With a unique setup where betting engagement directly influences rewards, Chancer has 
quickly piqued the interest of the social-centric crypto world. 
Founders, Adam and Paul Kelbie, are active participants in shaping Chancer's lively community. They consistently engage 
with members on multiple platforms and take part in Chancer's various wagers between each other and directly with 
community members. 
With the online gambling industry estimated at USD64 billion in 2022, Chancer's potential to cause a significant shift is 
enticing crypto investors. By delivering on its plan, Chancer could pose a challenge to industry heavyweights such as 
Playtech and Bet 365. 
To continue gaining traction and attracting new users, Chancer is currently hosting giveaways, including USD100,000 in 
tokens and a USD25,000 Las Vegas trip. As a testament to its fun-loving ethos and commitment to its community, anyone 
holding CHANCER tokens can participate via Gleam. 
About Chancer 
Chancer is set to develop the world's first decentralized social predictive markets platform. This will allow Chancer 
token holders to create, and participate in their very own predictive markets based on their interests, expertise and 
social opportunities. 
The project intends to disrupt the global gambling and betting market by 'removing the house' and taking a slice of the 
market share as it garners attention by challenging the traditional bookmaking and betting business model. 
 
For more information: Website | Whitepaper | Socials 
 
Contact 
CEO 
Adam Kelbie 
Chancer 
press@chancer.com 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
