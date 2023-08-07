Investors have submitted bids for 3.1 GW of wind and solar projects, along with 1.6 GW of long-duration storage projects, in response to the New South Wales government's latest tender for renewable energy generation and storage capacity.From pv magazine Australia AEMO Services, which is administering the tender process in its capacity as the New South Wales (NSW) Consumer Trustee in Australia, has announced the number of bidders participating in its third tender to secure renewable projects. It aims to transform its coal-reliant energy system have significantly exceeded indicative targets for ...

