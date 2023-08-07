SINGAPORE, Aug 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 25th global edition of the World Blockchain Summit held in Singapore concluded with great fervour and enthusiasm about the future of blockchain technology in the APAC region. Held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center on 2nd-3rd August, the event brought together top innovators and leaders who showed the remarkable convergence of blockchain-based solutions and real-world applicability.

Co-located with the World AI Show and World CX Summit as a part of Trescon ABC events, the World Blockchain Summit surpassed expectations with over 1500+ C-Suite attendees, 200+ investors, 100+ speakers and 75+ sponsors & partners. Spread across three dedicated stages and expo zones, Trescon ABC events unite leading visionaries and exhibiting ground-breaking advancements. The Summit provided an exceptional platform for learning, networking, and collaboration.

The World Blockchain Summit featured insightful discussions, engaging keynote speeches, and thought-provoking ideas to foster the adoption of blockchain-based solutions in key sectors of the economy such as finance, supply chain and more.

Trescon's Vice-Chairman, Mithun Shetty kickstarted the event with a warm welcome address. The event delved into the world of Web3 and deliberated critical issues dominating the blockchain space.

Raajessh Kashyap, Co-founder & CEO of Nordek, delivered a keynote presentation shedding light on the future of payments in Web3 and discussed the current issues that riddle the payment ecosystem and presented successful use cases of blockchain in payment. He also provided further insight on how Nordek is providing a solution in overcoming these challenges.

A noteworthy discussion from the event was the panel on decentralised finance(DeFi). The panel moderated by Max Carmichael Jack, Co-founder, Elixir Digital explored the impact of DeFi on the financial sector and the role of blockchain technology in development of DeFi. The panellists, Amie L, Co-founder, Yuzu Venture Partner, Rafik Fellal, VP of Growth, Mimo, Sagar Desai, Institutional Sales, Trading & Prime (APAC), Coinbase, deliberated on the potential of integration and collaboration between DeFi and traditional finance.

Another key session was the panel discussion on 'Investor's perspective of Digital Assets from Fringe to Future'. The panel moderated by Eric Sawwei Neo, Board Director, Medway Investment deliberated on the evolution of digital assets into a mainstream investment opportunity. The panellists, Qin En Looin, Partner, Saison Capital; Min Wei, Partner, Arcade Group; Jacqueline Rachelle Yee, Chief Investment Officer - ABE Capital Markets, Australian Bond Exchange, shared their perspective on the future outlook for digital assets as a long-term investment opportunity.

"We are elated to bring together some of the world's leading blockchain experts and disrupters to yet another impactful edition of the World Blockchain Summit." said Sharath Ravi, CMO, Trescon, further added "The Summit showcased how Singapore is fostering an innovation ecosystem that is globally driving the adoption of blockchain technologies."

Talking about his experience at the World Blockchain Summit, Kay Khemani, Managing Director, Hatchworks VC, said," The summit expanded our Asian marketing channels and footprint, with numerous delegates visiting our booth for subsequent conversations."

In line with its goals to help innovators become leaders in the blockchain space, WBS hosted the Singapore regionals of the Startup World Cup by Pegasus Tech Ventures. With many ingenious innovators showcasing how their vision is transforming the global digital landscape. Zoksh Pay, a non-custodial payment solution won the regional finals reflecting the boundless potential of blockchain innovation.

Expressing his excitement after the victory, Ankur Grover, CEO, Zoksh, said, "Winning the regional finale cup in the startup world was unexpectedly exciting. Many thrilling projects pitched alongside me, and I can't wait to see where this journey takes me next."

With the successful conclusion of the 25th edition of the World Blockchain Summit, all eyes are now set on what the 26th edition of the event. The 26th edition of the World Blockchain Summit is hosted in Dubai and registrations now open. To learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/WBS-DXB-BOOK_NOW

To continue the conversation about the impact of transformative next-gen solutions, Trescon is proud to announce the inaugural edition of the Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo at Delhi in November. The event will focus the efforts of innovators and leading tech solution providers in helping India etch a new chapter in its digital transformation journey. It provides a platform for global tech leaders, policymakers, and business titans to discuss the next steps in India's digital revolution. For more information about the event, visit: https://datewithtech.com/

