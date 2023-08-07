Synhelion's solar tower technology harnesses energy from a field of solar mirrors and concentrates it onto a receiver. The receiver converts the solar radiation into high-temperature process heat, which is then directed to a thermal chemical reactor. This reactor produces syngas, which is a mixture of carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrogen (H2).From pv magazine Spain Switzerland-based Synhelion and Mexican construction materials supplier Cemex have started building a high-concentration solar tower designed to produce synthetic fuels for a cement production facility near Madrid, Spain. "This is an ...

