Pakistan is in the process of designing a new auction plan to deploy 9 GW of solar power. The initiative will involve the installation of 6 GW of large-scale solar projects, 2 GW of medium-scale solar projects, and 1 GW of rooftop solar capacity.Engie's engineering subsidiary, Tractebel, has announced its support for Pakistan's Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB) in setting a new strategy to achieve an additional 9 GW of solar capacity by 2030. Tractebel is currently engaged in providing technical and economic analyses for factors such as land availability, solar project costs, siting, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...