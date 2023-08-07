South Korean companies Posco and East-West Power are developing a new building-integrated solar photovoltaic solution. The new product uses special galvanized steel as the panel's backside that Posco says lasts five to ten times longer than standard steel.South Korean energy supplier East-West Power is partnering with Seoul-based steel maker Posco on the development of a building exterior material that integrates building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panels. Under the terms of the partnership, Posco will develop and construct the BIPV materials while East-West Power will test the new products ...

