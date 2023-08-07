Waaree Energies says it will use the latest $121 million equity investment to build 6 GW of solar wafer-to-module manufacturing capacity.From pv magazine India Waaree Energies Ltd, which has 12 GW of annual production capacity, has secured approximately $121.87 million in a second round of equity funding led by ValueQuest, a SEBI-registered portfolio management company focusing on equity markets. It had previously attracted funding from investors. The company will use the new investment to set up 6 GW of wafer-to-module production capacity, which was acquired through the Indian government's production-linked ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...