Farmer Mac Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"I'm pleased to report that Farmer Mac once again posted record revenue, core earnings, and net effective spread in the second quarter, building on our consistent performance over the past several years," said President and Chief Executive Officer Brad Nordholm . "Our capital base remains strong, which along with our disciplined asset-liability management and uninterrupted access to the capital markets, supports our long-term strategic growth objectives, and also serves as a buffer against unexpected market developments and changing credit market conditions. We remain focused on our mission to support American agriculture and rural infrastructure."
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Provided $1.6 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
- Added $0.6 billion of new business volume in the form of servicing rights on a pool of loans serviced for others acquired during the quarter
- Net interest income grew 23% year-over-year to $78.7 million
- Net effective spread1 increased 34% from the prior-year period to a record $81.8 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $40.4 million, compared to $35.1 million in the same period last year
- Record core earnings1 of $42.2 million, or $3.86 per diluted common share, reflecting 37% growth year-over-year
- 90-day delinquencies were 0.17% across the entire $26.7 billion portfolio as of June 30, 2023
- Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.4 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 70% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.9% as of June 30, 2023
1 Non-GAAP Measure
$ in thousands, except per
Quarter Ended
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Jun. 30,
Sequential
% Change
YoY
% Change
Net Change in
Business Volume
$252,934
$562,036
$235,981
N/A
N/A
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$78,677
$79,058
$63,914
- %
23 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$81,832
$77,173
$60,946
6 %
34 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$3.70
$3.69
$3.23
- %
15 %
Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$3.86
$3.56
$2.83
8 %
36 %
More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for second quarter 2023 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, filed today with the SEC.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.
Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.
Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.
More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed February 24, 2023 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:
- the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
- legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
- fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
- the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
- the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
- the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including rapid inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, volatility from the recent commercial banking failures, and volatility in commodity prices;
- the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
- developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
- the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization and slow inflation; and
- other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.
Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2023 . Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.
About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is a vital part of the agricultural credit markets and was created to increase access to and reduce the cost of credit for the benefit of American agricultural and rural communities. As the nation's secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of the agricultural community, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and other institutions that can benefit from access to flexible, low-cost financing and risk management tools. Farmer Mac's customers benefit from our low cost of funds, low overhead costs, and high operational efficiency. More information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on Farmer Mac's website at www.farmermac.com.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 874,090
$ 861,002
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $4,894,715 and $4,769,426, respectively)
4,717,619
4,579,564
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
45,032
45,032
Other investments
5,164
3,672
Total Investment Securities
4,767,815
4,628,268
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $8,159,474 and $8,019,495, respectively)
7,745,415
7,607,226
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
849,828
1,021,154
Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities
8,595,243
8,628,380
USDA Securities:
Trading, at fair value
1,348
1,767
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,336,212
2,409,834
Total USDA Securities
2,337,560
2,411,601
Loans:
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
9,129,176
9,008,979
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
1,448,180
1,211,576
Allowance for losses
(16,748)
(15,089)
Total loans, net of allowance
10,560,608
10,205,466
Financial derivatives, at fair value
26,824
37,409
Accrued interest receivable (includes $15,737 and $12,514, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
233,529
229,061
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
46,181
47,151
Deferred tax asset, net
3,302
18,004
Prepaid expenses and other assets
214,413
266,768
Total Assets
$ 27,659,565
$ 27,333,110
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 24,510,004
$ 24,469,113
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
1,357,763
1,181,948
Financial derivatives, at fair value
188,652
175,326
Accrued interest payable (includes $8,556 and $8,081, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
143,977
117,887
Guarantee and commitment obligation
45,873
46,582
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
65,036
68,863
Reserve for losses
1,705
1,433
Total Liabilities
26,313,010
26,061,152
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
73,382
73,382
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,305,477 shares and 9,270,265
9,305
9,270
Additional paid-in capital
130,147
128,939
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(34,351)
(50,843)
Retained earnings
755,392
698,530
Total Equity
1,346,555
1,271,958
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 27,659,565
$ 27,333,110
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investments and cash equivalents
$ 69,779
$ 11,200
$ 129,482
$ 16,916
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities
144,761
51,616
281,298
94,536
Loans
129,292
76,632
248,324
143,879
Total interest income
343,832
139,448
659,104
255,331
Total interest expense
265,155
75,534
501,369
125,879
Net interest income
78,677
63,914
157,735
129,452
(Provision for)/release of losses
(1,073)
1,372
(1,620)
1,316
Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses
77,604
65,286
156,115
130,768
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
3,489
3,213
7,422
6,908
Gains on financial derivatives
1,693
3,791
2,092
20,779
(Losses)/gains on trading securities
(9)
29
16
(34)
(Provision for)/release of reserve for losses
(69)
163
(272)
273
Other income
767
479
1,968
1,154
Non-interest income
5,871
7,675
11,226
29,080
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
13,937
11,715
29,288
25,013
General and administrative
9,420
7,520
16,947
14,798
Regulatory fees
831
813
1,666
1,625
Operating expenses
24,188
20,048
47,901
41,436
Income before income taxes
59,287
52,913
119,440
118,412
Income tax expense
12,075
11,058
25,193
25,104
Net income
47,212
41,855
94,247
93,308
Preferred stock dividends
(6,791)
(6,792)
(13,582)
(13,583)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 40,421
$ 35,063
$ 80,665
$ 79,725
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 3.73
$ 3.25
$ 7.46
$ 7.40
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 3.70
$ 3.23
$ 7.39
$ 7.33
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 40,421
$ 40,244
$ 35,063
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
2,141
916
2,846
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
(4,901)
(105)
428
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets
(57)
359
(285)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
29
29
(62)
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
583
523
2,536
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
464
(362)
(1,148)
Sub-total
(1,741)
1,360
4,315
Core earnings
$ 42,162
$ 38,884
$ 30,748
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 81,832
$ 77,173
$ 60,946
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
4,581
4,654
4,709
Other(3)
409
1,067
307
Total revenues
86,822
82,894
65,962
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for/(release of) losses
1,142
750
(1,535)
Total credit related expense
1,142
750
(1,535)
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
13,937
15,351
11,715
General and administrative
9,420
7,527
7,520
Regulatory fees
831
835
813
Total operating expenses
24,188
23,713
20,048
Net earnings
61,492
58,431
47,449
Income tax expense(4)
12,539
12,756
9,909
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
6,791
6,791
6,792
Core earnings
$ 42,162
$ 38,884
$ 30,748
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 3.89
$ 3.60
$ 2.85
Diluted
$ 3.86
$ 3.56
$ 2.83
(1)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 80,665
$ 79,725
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
3,057
5,458
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value changes
(5,006)
6,115
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading assets
302
(191)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets
58
(42)
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
1,106
18,048
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
102
(6,172)
Sub-total
(381)
23,216
Core earnings
$ 81,046
$ 56,509
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 159,005
$ 118,785
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
9,235
9,266
Other(3)
1,476
821
Total revenues
169,716
128,872
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for/(release of) losses
1,892
(1,589)
Total credit related expense
1,892
(1,589)
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
29,288
25,013
General and administrative
16,947
14,798
Regulatory fees
1,666
1,625
Total operating expenses
47,901
41,436
Net earnings
119,923
89,025
Income tax expense(4)
25,295
18,933
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
13,582
13,583
Core earnings
$ 81,046
$ 56,509
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 7.49
$ 5.24
Diluted
$ 7.42
$ 5.20
(1)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 3.73
$ 3.73
$ 3.25
$ 7.46
$ 7.40
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
0.20
0.09
0.26
0.28
0.51
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value
(0.45)
(0.01)
0.04
(0.46)
0.57
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
-
0.03
(0.03)
0.03
(0.02)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and
-
-
(0.01)
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial
0.05
0.05
0.24
0.10
1.67
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
0.04
(0.03)
(0.10)
0.01
(0.57)
Sub-total
(0.16)
0.13
0.40
(0.03)
2.16
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 3.89
$ 3.60
$ 2.85
$ 7.49
$ 5.24
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core
10,833
10,802
10,796
10,817
10,782
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 3.70
$ 3.69
$ 3.23
$ 7.39
$ 7.33
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair
0.20
0.09
0.26
0.28
0.50
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities due to fair value
(0.45)
(0.01)
0.04
(0.46)
0.56
Unrealized gains/(losses) on trading securities
-
0.03
(0.03)
0.03
(0.02)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and
-
-
(0.01)
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial
0.05
0.05
0.23
0.10
1.66
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
0.04
(0.03)
(0.09)
0.01
(0.57)
Sub-total
(0.16)
0.13
0.40
(0.03)
2.13
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 3.86
$ 3.56
$ 2.83
$ 7.42
$ 5.20
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core
10,916
10,918
10,864
10,917
10,876
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income/yield
$ 78,677
1.12 %
$ 79,058
1.14 %
$ 63,914
1.00 %
$ 157,735
1.13 %
$ 129,452
1.03 %
Net effects of consolidated
(1,044)
0.02 %
(1,055)
0.02 %
(1,183)
0.02 %
(2,099)
0.02 %
(2,201)
0.02 %
Expense related to
(1,568)
(0.02) %
(1,626)
(0.02) %
(2,026)
(0.03) %
(3,193)
(0.02) %
(3,020)
(0.02) %
Amortization of
(24)
- %
(23)
- %
65
- %
(48)
- %
49
- %
Amortization of losses due to
890
0.01 %
714
0.01 %
725
0.01 %
1,604
0.01 %
1,083
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair
4,901
0.07 %
105
- %
(549)
(0.01) %
5,006
0.03 %
(6,578)
(0.06) %
Net effective spread
$ 81,832
1.20 %
$ 77,173
1.15 %
$ 60,946
0.99 %
$ 159,005
1.17 %
$ 118,785
0.98 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 :
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure
Treasury
Corporate
Farm &
Corporate
Rural
Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Reconciling
Adjustments
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 35,425
$ 7,444
$ 5,839
$ 1,100
$ 28,402
$ 467
$ -
$ -
$ 78,677
Less: reconciling
(1,037)
-
(31)
-
4,096
127
-
(3,155)
-
Net effective spread
34,388
7,444
5,808
1,100
32,498
594
-
(3,155)
-
Guarantee and
4,221
62
281
17
-
-
-
(1,092)
3,489
Other
342
12
-
-
-
11
44
2,042
2,451
Total revenues
38,951
7,518
6,089
1,117
32,498
605
44
(2,205)
84,617
(Provision for)/release
(5)
(327)
(632)
(110)
-
1
-
-
(1,073)
(Provision for)/release
(75)
-
6
-
-
-
-
-
(69)
Operating expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
(24,188)
-
(24,188)
Total non-interest
(75)
-
6
-
-
-
(24,188)
-
(24,257)
Core earnings before
38,871
7,191
5,463
1,007
32,498
606
(24,144)
(2,205)
(4)
59,287
Income tax
(8,163)
(1,510)
(1,147)
(211)
(6,825)
(127)
5,444
464
(12,075)
Core earnings before
30,708
5,681
4,316
796
25,673
479
(18,700)
(1,741)
(4)
47,212
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,791)
-
(6,791)
Segment core
$ 30,708
$ 5,681
$ 4,316
$ 796
$ 25,673
$ 479
$ (25,491)
$ (1,741)
(4)
$ 40,421
Total Assets
$ 14,456,296
$ 1,584,841
$ 6,169,811
$ 314,538
$ -
$ 4,959,243
$ 174,836
$ -
$ 27,659,565
Total on- and off-
$ 18,116,503
$ 1,680,756
$ 6,611,892
$ 327,901
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 26,737,052
(1)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.
(2)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
(3)
Includes the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment.
(4)
Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
On or Off
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 4,952,272
$ 5,150,750
Loans held in consolidated trusts:
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
On-balance sheet
877,063
914,918
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
On-balance sheet
571,117
296,658
IO-FMGS(2)
On-balance sheet
9,748
10,622
USDA Securities
On-balance sheet
2,343,286
2,407,302
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
5,460,000
5,605,000
LTSPCs and unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
2,835,020
2,822,309
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
481,397
500,953
Loans serviced for others
Off-balance sheet
586,600
20,280
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 18,116,503
$ 17,728,792
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 1,187,903
$ 1,166,253
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
368,123
359,600
Unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
124,730
77,654
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 1,680,756
$ 1,603,507
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 19,797,259
$ 19,332,299
Rural Infrastructure Finance:
Rural Utilities:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 2,995,470
$ 2,801,696
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
3,141,514
3,044,156
LTSPCs and unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
473,810
512,592
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
1,098
1,169
Total Rural Utilities
$ 6,611,892
$ 6,359,613
Renewable Energy:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 311,297
$ 219,570
Unfunded commitments
Off-balance sheet
16,604
10,600
Total Renewable Energy
$ 327,901
$ 230,170
Total Rural Infrastructure Finance
$ 6,939,793
$ 6,589,783
Total
$ 26,737,052
$ 25,922,082
(1)
A Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.
(2)
An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.
(3)
Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:
Net Effective Spread(1)
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm & Ranch
Corporate
Rural Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
June 30, 2023(2)
$ 34,388
1.03 %
$ 7,444
1.92 %
$ 5,808
0.38 %
$ 1,100
1.47 %
$ 32,498
0.48 %
$ 594
0.04 %
$ 81,832
1.20 %
March 31, 2023
32,465
0.97 %
7,148
1.94 %
5,507
0.36 %
858
1.53 %
31,738
0.47 %
(543)
(0.04) %
77,173
1.15 %
December 31, 2022
32,770
0.98 %
7,471
1.94 %
4,960
0.34 %
935
1.76 %
27,656
0.42 %
(2,689)
(0.19) %
71,103
1.07 %
September 30, 2022
33,343
1.04 %
7,600
1.99 %
4,220
0.30 %
705
1.97 %
22,564
0.36 %
(2,791)
(0.21) %
65,641
1.03 %
June 30, 2022
32,590
1.05 %
6,929
1.87 %
3,733
0.27 %
468
1.78 %
18,508
0.30 %
(1,282)
(0.10) %
60,946
0.99 %
March 31, 2022
30,354
1.02 %
7,209
1.96 %
3,159
0.23 %
375
1.69 %
16,738
0.28 %
4
- %
57,839
0.97 %
December 31, 2021
28,998
0.99 %
6,321
1.84 %
2,521
0.19 %
356
1.53 %
15,979
0.28 %
158
0.01 %
54,333
0.94 %
September 30, 2021
28,914
1.06 %
7,163
1.80 %
2,067
0.16 %
236
1.09 %
17,386
0.31 %
159
0.01 %
55,925
0.99 %
June 30, 2021
29,163
1.06 %
6,676
1.65 %
1,759
0.14 %
378
1.80 %
18,449
0.33 %
126
0.01 %
56,551
1.01 %
(1)
Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.
(2)
See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
June
March
December
September
June
March
December
September
June
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 81,832
$ 77,173
$ 71,103
$ 65,641
$ 60,946
$ 57,839
$ 54,333
$ 55,925
$ 56,551
Guarantee and commitment fees
4,581
4,654
4,677
4,201
4,709
4,557
4,637
4,322
4,334
Gains on sale of mortgage loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,539
-
-
Other
409
1,067
390
473
307
514
241
687
301
Total revenues
86,822
82,894
76,170
70,315
65,962
62,910
65,750
60,934
61,186
Credit related expense/(income):
Provision for/(release of) losses
1,142
750
1,945
450
(1,535)
(54)
(1,428)
255
(983)
REO operating expenses
-
-
819
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total credit related expense/(income)
1,142
750
2,764
450
(1,535)
(54)
(1,428)
255
(983)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
13,937
15,351
12,105
11,648
11,715
13,298
11,246
10,027
9,779
General and administrative
9,420
7,527
8,055
6,919
7,520
7,278
8,492
6,330
6,349
Regulatory fees
831
835
832
812
813
812
812
750
750
Total operating expenses
24,188
23,713
20,992
19,379
20,048
21,388
20,550
17,107
16,878
Net earnings
61,492
58,431
52,414
50,486
47,449
41,576
46,628
43,572
45,291
Income tax expense
12,539
12,756
11,210
10,303
9,909
9,024
9,809
9,152
9,463
Preferred stock dividends
6,791
6,791
6,791
6,791
6,792
6,791
6,792
6,774
5,842
Core earnings
$ 42,162
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
$ 33,392
$ 30,748
$ 25,761
$ 30,027
$ 27,646
$ 29,986
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated
$ 2,141
$ 916
$ 1,596
$ 6,441
$ 2,846
$ 2,612
$ (1,242)
$ (405)
$ (3,020)
(Losses)/gains on hedging activities
(4,901)
(105)
(148)
(624)
428
5,687
(2,079)
1,818
(5,866)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading
(57)
359
31
(757)
(285)
94
(76)
36
(61)
Net effects of amortization of
29
29
57
24
(62)
20
71
23
20
Net effects of terminations or net
583
523
1,268
(3,522)
2,536
15,512
(429)
(351)
109
Income tax effect related to reconciling
464
(362)
(590)
(327)
(1,148)
(5,024)
789
(236)
1,852
Net income attributable to common
$ 40,421
$ 40,244
$ 36,627
$ 34,627
$ 35,063
$ 44,662
$ 27,061
$ 28,531
$ 23,020
