President and CEO Octávio Simões said, "Bechtel is progressing very well on Driftwood LNG construction, having driven over 9,000 piles and poured over 10,000 cubic feet of concrete for plant one and the storage tanks, and having recently prepared plant two's site for piling work. We also hired former investment banker Simon Oxley as Chief Financial Officer and with his extensive experience and leadership, we are significantly enhancing our project financing efforts."

Upstream segment results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net production 17.2 Bcf 9.0 Bcf Revenue $31.9 million $61.3 million Operating (loss) profit ($28.7) million $38.5 million Adjusted EBITDA* $8.1 million $53.2 million

Operating activities

Tellurian produced 17.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of natural gas for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, as compared to 9.0 Bcf for the same period of 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Tellurian's natural gas assets included 31,117 net acres and interests in 157 producing wells.

Consolidated financial results

Tellurian generated approximately $32.0 million in revenues from natural gas sales in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $61.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, a change driven by decreased realized natural gas prices partially offset by increased production volumes. Tellurian reported a net loss of approximately $59.6 million, or $0.11 per share (basic and diluted), for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of approximately $35.0 thousand, or $0.00 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period of 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Tellurian had approximately $1.3 billion in total assets, including approximately $106.7 million of cash and cash equivalents.

* Non-GAAP measure - see the end of this press release for a definition and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian intends to create value for shareholders by building a low-cost, global natural gas business, profitably delivering natural gas to customers worldwide. Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "TELL".

CAUTIONARY INFORMATION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "initial," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "proposed," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein relate to, among other things, the capacity, timing, and other aspects of the Driftwood LNG project, and development, construction and financing activities. These statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include the matters discussed in Item 1A of Part I of the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Tellurian for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed by Tellurian with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on February 22, 2023, and other Tellurian filings with the SEC, all of which are incorporated by reference herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak as of the date of this release. Although Tellurian may from time to time voluntarily update its prior forward-looking statements, it disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by securities laws.

Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA may provide financial statement users with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and the results of the Company's peers and of prior periods.

Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain charges or expenditures. Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of performance and should not be viewed as a substitute for any GAAP measure.

Management presents Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA because (i) it is consistent with the manner in which the Company's position and performance are measured relative to the position and performance of its peers and (ii) it is more comparable to earnings estimates provided by securities analysts.

Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands): Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Upstream segment operating (loss) profit ($28,698) $38,505 ($31,685) $43,101 Add back: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,489 5,756 45,981 9,680 Allocated corporate general and

administrative 12,282 8,952 23,577 14,446 Upstream segment Adjusted EBITDA $8,073 $53,213 $37,873 $67,227

