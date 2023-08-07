FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth to deliver key beneficiation equipment to a Saudi Arabian phosphate mine

PRESS RELEASE

7 August 2023, Copenhagen, Denmark

Following a long-standing relationship with Ma'aden, FLSmidth has been chosen to supply the key technologies and services for Ma'aden's phosphate 3 phase 1 mine site in the Northern Province of Saudi Arabia.

The order is valued at approximately DKK 530 million and was booked in Q3 2023. The equipment is expected to be fully integrated during 2025.

FLSmidth has partnered with Ma'aden from the onset of the new phosphate mine operations starting with initial laboratory testing of samples retrieved from the ore body in 2019 through to the development of the flowsheet and pilot scale testing. The focus of the collaboration has all along been to ensure that the integrity of the flowsheet is maintained, while ensuring that the technology is well integrated into the overall plant design to deliver best possible performance from the process plant operations.

With this new order, FLSmidth will supply of all the key equipment associated with the phosphate beneficiation plant as well as technical support services through the design, construction, commissioning and ramp-up phases. The order includes both primary and secondary sizers, apron and HAB feeders, cone crushers, screens, cyclone clusters, Ball mills, paste and high-rate thickeners, horizontal belt filter, slurry pumps knife-gate valves and flotation columns.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Ma'aden on this expansion, as this order sets another strong standard for our MissionZero agenda. In particular the incorporation of our paste thickening and dewatering technology at this important mine site plays a key role in reducing emissions and water spend from the beneficiation process," comments Mikko Keto, CEO FLSmidth.





