Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - Centaurus Energy Inc. (TSXV: CTA) (OTC Pink: CTARF) ("Centaurus" or the "Company") and its board of directors are pleased to announce that Mr. Jeffrey Borack has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Borack has more than thirteen years of experience in finance, strategy, and operations. He previously served as founder and CEO of Angels' Cup Coffee. After six years of leading the team and growing the business by more than 30% per year, he effectuated the sale of the business. Prior to his time at Angels' Cup, he held roles as an investment analyst and portfolio manager with NYC-based investment partnerships Kerrisdale Capital and Marathon Partners. There he gained experience with GAAP accounting, financial analysis, and business modeling, and he was able to develop strong relationships with company management, investor relations, and other members of the buy-side and sell-side communities. He received both an MBA and a BS in Bioengineering from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

David Tawil, Centaurus' CEO, commented, "Jeff has a proven track record of success in finance and in operations. As CEO of Angels' Cup, Jeff was ultimately responsible for product design, web design, software development, marketing, legal, financial, contract negotiations, sourcing, and tax reporting. The quality of his execution led to strong growth and the eventual sale of the business. We look forward to benefiting from Jeff's broad expertise and welcome him to the team."

Mr. Borack added, "I am excited to step into the role of interim CFO at Centaurus. With a solid balance sheet and fundamentals, I look forward to returning value to shareholders."

About Centaurus Energy

Centaurus is an independent upstream oil and gas company. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CTA and on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol CTARF.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

David Tawil, Chief Executive Officer

email: davidtawil@ctaurus.com

phone: (646) 479-9387

