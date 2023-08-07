Titan NRG, Inc. Acquires New Equipment

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Titan NRG, Inc. (OTC PINK:TTNN) ("Titan NRG") a leader in downstream energy and transportation through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, announces the purchase of new Peterbilt trucks.

"We are continuing with our organic growth model, and we're proud to announce that we've added two higher margin company-owned trucks to our fleet through our subsidiary NRG Dynamics, with an option for two additional units." Said Alex Majalca, the CEO of Titan NRG. Expected delivery of these units is scheduled for mid-September.

Alex Majalca went on to say, "The cost of equipment and financing has risen dramatically over the past few years, but with our strong fundamentals, we've been able to continue on this path. It still makes sense to grow organically, even with the increase in acquisition and borrowing costs. We're in the process of putting together a business development team to locate potential company acquisitions."

About Titan NRG Inc.:

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage.

Titan NRG focuses on vertical integration while expanding operations to cover product transfer and sales from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for the company, customers, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with OTC Markets. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

