Tenex Capital Management: Minuteman Security and Life Safety Secures a New Partner

ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Minuteman Security and Life Safety ("Minuteman" or the "Company"), a premier integrator and service provider of commercial security surveillance, access control, fire systems, and related life-safety technological offerings, entered into a financial partnership with Tenex Capital Management ("Tenex"), a New York-based private equity firm. Minuteman provides industry-leading technology solutions to customers in the education, healthcare, municipal transportation, law enforcement, and various other commercial end-markets. CEO Joseph Lynch and his senior leadership team will continue to lead Minuteman with a steadfast commitment to unrivaled customer service, dedicated alignment with its supply partners, and growth in its best-in-class team of technicians.





Minuteman Security & Life Safety

Company Logo





Founded in 1988, the Company began providing enterprise security technology solutions and has since expanded to fire and life-safety systems. The Company employs 160 team members across an 11-branch network and has become a premier provider of security and life safety services in its core New England, Florida, and Central US markets. The Company supports thousands of long-standing customers as a one-stop shop across their comprehensive security, fire, and life-safety solutions and application needs.

CEO Joe Lynch said, "The industry continues to evolve rapidly, and the Minuteman team has consistently delivered customers and vendor partners a differentiated solution with premium service levels. We will continue to meet our ever-evolving customer needs with innovative technology solutions and superior integration capabilities enabled through our vendor partners and in-house team of technicians. By partnering with Tenex, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate the growth of the Company through geographic expansion and entry into adjacent commercial end markets. As it has been since our formation over three decades ago, the customer experience will remain paramount across our organization as we continue to grow. This is a very exciting time for Minuteman and our customers, suppliers, and employees."

Key focus areas include:

Customer-First Focus. Minuteman has prioritized its customers and this focus will remain constant as the Company expands further. Key to its ability to deliver on its customer-centric philosophy has been Minuteman's collaboration with its supplier partners and investment in its technician base, which together enable Minuteman to provide the most innovative hardware, software, comprehensive integration, and on-going support capabilities its customers require.

Minuteman has prioritized its customers and this focus will remain constant as the Company expands further. Key to its ability to deliver on its customer-centric philosophy has been Minuteman's collaboration with its supplier partners and investment in its technician base, which together enable Minuteman to provide the most innovative hardware, software, comprehensive integration, and on-going support capabilities its customers require. Employees Make the Difference. Minuteman's team of associates has been foundational to enabling its industry-leading customer experience. Minuteman remains committed to attracting, retaining, and growing top-level talent through continuous training, development, and career advancement opportunities.

Minuteman's team of associates has been foundational to enabling its industry-leading customer experience. Minuteman remains committed to attracting, retaining, and growing top-level talent through continuous training, development, and career advancement opportunities. Alignment with Vendor Partnerships. Through its long-standing and collaborative vendor partnerships, Minuteman has positioned itself on the frontier of ever-changing technologies and applications, which has been key to the Company's success. Minuteman remains committed to its core vendor partners as it seeks to further scale and expand.

Through its long-standing and collaborative vendor partnerships, Minuteman has positioned itself on the frontier of ever-changing technologies and applications, which has been key to the Company's success. Minuteman remains committed to its core vendor partners as it seeks to further scale and expand. Geographic & Adjacent End-Market Expansion. Minuteman has been differentiated in its industry-leading response times and service levels enabled through its strategically positioned branch network. As Minuteman expands geographically and into adjacent commercial end markets, it will do so with customer service as the differentiator.

About Minuteman Security and Life Safety

Minuteman Security Technologies, Inc. dba Minuteman Security & Life Safety (Minuteman), headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of enterprise security & life safety technology solutions. Our services are utilized by a wide range of organizations throughout the United States. Our wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America. For additional information, please visit https://www.minutemanst.com.

About Tenex

Tenex Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in middle-market companies. Tenex uses an in-house team of hybrid investment professionals skilled in operational leadership, investing, and capital markets structuring to maximize long-term value creation. Tenex's deep operating experience allows the firm to collaborate with management teams to capitalize on business and market opportunities. Tenex has successfully invested in a diverse range of industries, including industrials, business and tech-enabled services, healthcare, building products, and auto aftermarket, among others. For additional information, please visit www.tenexcm.com.

Contact Information

Helen Wray

Principal, Investor Relations

hwray@tenexcm.com

(646) 519-3443

SOURCE: Minuteman Security & Life Safety

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772245/Minuteman-Security-and-Life-Safety-Secures-a-New-Partner