PlantX Life Inc.: PlantX Adds Popular TiNDLE Chicken Made From Plants to Ecommerce Fulfillment Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / PlantX Life Inc. (CSE:VEGA)(Frankfurt:WNT1)(OTC PINK:PLTXF) ("PlantX" or the "Company"), the digital face of the plant-based community, operating a one-stop shop for plant-based products, today announced that it has added TiNDLE Chicken, the leading plant-based chicken, to its growing roster of brands adopting its ecommerce fulfillment solutions. Distribution through PlantX marks the first time TiNDLE Foods' full range of retail products are available online to be shipped across the U.S.

Made by Singapore-founded food tech start-up TiNDLE Foods, TiNDLE is the leading plant-based chicken, offering the distinct aroma, taste, and texture of chicken and made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. It features unique similarities in taste, texture and aroma to chicken from birds, thanks to Lipi, the company's proprietary emulsion of plant-based ingredients that mirror the aroma, cookability and savory qualities that typically comes from chicken fat.

Said Lorne Rapkin, PlantX CEO, "We recently completed a widely successful multi-month collaboration with TiNDLE where we transformed our pop-up market in Venice Beach, California, into a TiNDLE destination, including a redesign of the store facade into a custom mural painted by local artist Jules Muck. The pop-up featured the new TiNDLE Chicken retail items in a variety of prepared dishes including a Chicken Parm Sandwich, Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chicken & Waffles, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Sticky Wings. It has been amazing to work with TiNDLE and see first hand the popularity of their products, and we are excited for this next step of becoming their direct-to-consumer arm to bring their products to household across America."

"This past year, our primary focus in the U.S. has been introducing our delicious TiNDLE Chicken products to food lovers all across the country, reaching hundreds of thousands of new consumers through our incredible range of restaurant partners," said Andre Menezes, Co-Founder and CEO of TiNDLE Foods. "We've found a great collaborator in PlantX and launching on their ecommerce platform will allow us to continue serving our existing customers, as well as make our products even more accessible for those looking to incorporate plant-based foods and reduce their overall meat consumption in their own homes."

About PlantX Life

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is a one-stop shop for plant-based products. With its fast-growing category verticals, PlantX offers customers across North America more than 5,000 plant-based products. PlantX also has other brands in the PlantX portfolio including a juice brand, a coffee company, a plant shop, and brick-and-mortar grocery stores. PlantX uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, to provide education. PlantX's digital presence eliminates entry barriers for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier, and happier life.

About TiNDLE Foods

Founded in 2020, TiNDLE Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercializing delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands. TiNDLE Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit www.tindle.com .

