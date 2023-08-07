SEE®: DEI Initiatives Create a Stronger Company Culture at SEE

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / SEE®

Originally published in SEE's Global Impact Report

At SEE® (formerly Sealed Air), we are developing a caring, high-performance growth culture guided by our purpose and focused on creating long-term value for our stakeholders and society. We are working to ensure our global culture embraces diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). At SEE, our people matter. Diversity is a business strength and facilitates creativity and innovation, which is at the core of our strategy. We are creating a workplace where everyone belongs and can reach their full potential. We foster our diversity, equity and inclusion culture in all aspects of our operations. We are committed to valuing the contributions of all employees, providing fair treatment and equal access, and creating work environments that enable the full potential and well-being of all employees.

Commitment to Pay Equity

As part of our DEI Pledge, we are committed to championing equal pay for work of equal value, which assesses equal pay for similar work based on comparable, bona-fide job-related factors such as geographic location, career tenure, and education level. In 2021, we conducted our bi-annual global compensation equity analysis to identify potential pay gaps that were not attributable to bona-fide job-related factors. Identified inequities are mitigated to close the gaps and compensation processes are evaluated for unintended bias and continuously improved to prevent future adverse impact.

In addition to the compensation equity analysis, as part of our annual performance review and compensation cycle, we perform adverse impact assessments to evaluate any potential biases that may be present which impact performance evaluations and compensation awards.

Our assessment showed no significant trends of pay inequity for gender or diversity groups across the organization. Based on our proactive approach and continuous improvements in pay reviews and processes, our goal is to eliminate pay inequities not attributable to bona-fide job-related factors in support of our commitment to equal pay work of equal value across our organization.

SEE's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pledge

Our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Pledge consists of bold but achievable goals supported by a global governance structure that drives adoption and engagement across the organization. Our 2025 Pledge is our compass point and consists of five specific objectives that prioritize certain metrics and process enablement within our strategy:

Build a more inclusive culture with our employees across the globe

Increase gender diversity across employees globally to more than 30% by 2025

Increase the representation of racial and ethnic minorities in our U.S. workforce to above 35% by 2025

Lead with a senior leadership team that reflects the cultural diversity of our global footprint

Champion equal pay for work of equal value across our organization

As of December 31, 2021, 25% of SEE's global workforce was female and 34% of SEE's U.S. workforce belonged to racial and ethnic minority groups. U.S. workforce data is reported in the company's EEO-1 report.

DEI Council

We established a DEI Council in late 2020, which consists of 11 business leaders representing regions where SEE operates around the globe. The DEI Council is chaired by our CEO and President Ted Doheny in partnership with the company's Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary.

Engagement and Inclusion Survey

In support of the company's DEI Pledge to build a more inclusive culture across the globe, SEE conducted a survey focused on engagement and inclusion which was completed by more than 14,000 employees. The survey provided feedback on topics such as trust, respect, opportunity, diversity, and inclusion. Together with HR partners, DEI Council members analyzed the survey results and developed action plans to further improve employee engagement and inclusion. The DEI Council developed a framework for DEI Courageous Conversations with employees, including a moderator guide, as well as training and other materials for each region.

Courageous Conversations

The Courageous Conversations initiative invites employees to join a discussion where they can speak honestly and candidly about their own experiences regarding inequality and social justice issues. These conversations are designed to encourage mutual learning and understanding by creating a safe space to share different perspectives and allow employees to check their assumptions and biases. The DEI Council established Courageous Conversations to aid in the development of an open and transparent culture at SEE.

Gender Equity Network

SEE's Gender Equity Network (GEN) has been in existence for more than 10 years. The purpose of GEN is to create a high-performance culture that embraces gender equity and inclusion. The broadened scope of the group includes equity, allyship, and intersectionality with all genders and LGBTQ+ employees.

DEI Awareness

We are incorporating DEI fundamentals and concepts into applicable internal training courses such as new employee onboarding, supervisor training, and leadership development. The DEI Council is developing a required DEI curriculum for professional employees in 2022. The goal of the curriculum is to raise awareness of DEI principles and develop inclusive leadership skills for managers.

CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion

SEE is a signatory of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative, a corporate commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

Read SEE's Global Impact Report here.

Learn more about SEE's ESG efforts here.

Employees at SEE's manufacturing facility in Lenoir, North Carolina

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE® on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SEE®

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seer

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE®

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772601/DEI-Initiatives-Create-a-Stronger-Company-Culture-at-SEE