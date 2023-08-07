Firma Holdings Corp. Subsidiary Jamore Food & Beverage International Launches New 10,000 Square Foot Packaging and Distribution Facility

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Firma Holdings Corporation (OTC:FRMA) is pleased to announce major progress on multiple fronts for Firma and its' subsidiary Jamore Food & Beverage International since the formation of the new Advisory Board. Management finalized the first 10,000 square feet of space in the Chicagoland area for its new packaging and distribution facility. The company has also acquired additional bagging and liquid filling equipment, and is finalizing all the required Certifications, Certified Competencies and Performance Indicators for the facility. Management guided by the new advisory Board has a multitude of purchase orders to fulfill starting September 2023, along with finalizing various partnership arrangements in the food and beverage industry. "Jamore is committed to providing the highest quality packaging services with quick turnaround times at a competitive price. Our goal is to build mutually beneficial long-term relationships with our customers based on dependability, outstanding customer service, and product development." states, CEO Sebastien DuFort.

ABOUT JAMORE FOOD & BEVERAGE INTERNATIONAL INC.

Jamore FBI markets multiple food and beverage products through its significant relationships throughout the food and beverage packaging and distribution system. The Company has Import/Export expertise along with packaging services for various retail and food service applications. These services include Digital Food Management, Shelf-stable products, and overall Food Security.

FRMA's Plan of Operations .

FRMA is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, is focused on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. FRMA and its subsidiaries look to acquire interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries.

