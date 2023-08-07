CCIntegration, Inc.: CCIntegration Inc. Named to CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 List

CCIntegration Once Again Recognized as a Top IT Channel Provider for Outstanding Performance & Growth

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / CCIntegration Inc., Thinking Outside the Box, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has once again named CCIntegration Inc. to its 2023 Fast Growth 150 list. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their substantial growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years. To maintain consistent growth within the highly competitive and rapidly advancing IT industry, solution providers must constantly evolve to keep ahead of consistent changes within the market. CRN's Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges companies that have crossed this threshold and demonstrated an ongoing dedication toward success and innovation.





CRN Fast Growth 150

"We are excited to be recognized once again by CRN as one of the fastest-evolving solution providers in North America," said Ron Pugh, President at CCIntegration. "Our entire team is carefully attuned to industry trends to develop exceptional strategies for providing the best experience and results for our customers. We are committed to ongoing evolution that allows us to deliver future-facing consultative services and products to help you scale your business today and tomorrow."

CEO of The Channel Company, Blaine Raddon, had more to say about the organizations recognized this year. "With the highly competitive and rapidly growing IT industry, CRN's 2023 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving landscape," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "All of the companies on this year's list represent the very best in business intelligence and strategy, inspiring fellow industry members and proving that with perseverance, sustained growth is an attainable achievement in even the most chaotic business climates."

CRN's complete 2023 Fast Growth 150 list is available online at www.crn.com/fastgrowth150, and a sample from the list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine.

About CCIntegration Inc.

Established in 1985, CCIntegration (CCI) is the fastest-growing OEM integration company in the U.S. The woman-owned business produces and ships advanced, integrated, turnkey custom-logo branded server appliances for a wide range of vertical markets around the world, delivering award-winning service in both manufacturing and logistics. CCI is headquartered in Plano, TX, and maintains operations in San Jose, CA, and Nijmegen, The Netherlands, conducting business on a global scale.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

