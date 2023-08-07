The Austrian government introduced the Electricity Industry and Organization Act (ElWOG) two years ago, leading to the creation of a map of locations with available grid capacity for solar. The ElWOG require grid operators to be transparent about grid-connection capacity.From pv magazine Germany Austria's Oesterreich Energie association has developed a map of network capacity to serve as a guide for system operators. "A critical point in the construction of renewable generation plants is the sufficient availability of network capacities on site," explained Franz Strempfl, a spokesman from the ...

