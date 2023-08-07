Dunlop Sports Americas: Lucas Glover Claims Fifth PGA TOUR Victory at Wyndham Championship

Lucas Glover makes FedEx Cup playoffs with two-stroke win at Wyndham Championship.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Lucas Glover secured his fifth PGA TOUR victory on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, finishing with a final round 68, using a combination of Srixon/Cleveland Golf products.









Glover, who signed a multi-year agreement with Srixon/Cleveland Golf earlier this spring, has seen some positive momentum this season with three top-10 finishes before cementing his victory on Sunday. This win marks his first since 2021.

Throughout the tournament, Glover demonstrated complete control over his game, carding all four rounds in the 60s. He was first in tee-to-green statistics, highlighted by his Srixon Z 785 Driver, which propelled him to rank first in driving accuracy hitting 82% of fairways. Glover was emotional in his post-round interview explaining all the hard work he's put in to get back to this position.

"I've said the past two days, it starts and ends with me, and I've been busting my hump to be able to be home more with my family," said Glover. "It's been a long road to find something in my game and I couldn't have done it without my team."

Glover's driving accuracy wasn't the only part of his game that fueled his play this week, ranking first in strokes gained approach and greens in regulation, hitting 90% using a combination of Srixon Irons and Cleveland Golf Wedges. The win moves Glover into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which start this week at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here is a full look at Glover's Srixon/Cleveland Golf gear:

Srixon Z 785 Driver

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Irons (4i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (5i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore (52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL)

Srixon Z-STAR XV (Pure White)

