Kem Krest Acquires a Division of Telamon, Strengthens Its Position in the Heavy-Duty Market

"This acquisition presents a great opportunity for Kem Krest to strengthen and expand its capabilities into more complex assembly and kitting in the heavy-duty space," says Shah. "This expansion is paramount to our strategic vision, allowing us to accelerate our world-class services in the transportation and mobility sector. We are thrilled to welcome the expertise of Telamon's team to the Kem Krest family. Telamon is an industry leader with a great reputation and a track record of success. We have had a relationship with their leadership for over 20 years and they are also an MBE with a culture that is aligned, so we anticipate this transition to go very smoothly."

"Kem Krest is the ideal partner to acquire Telamon's automotive kitting and assembly division," says Stanley Chen, Telamon's Chief Executive Officer. He adds, "Not only are no jobs being lost in the transition, but it is a natural extension of Kem Krest's business, giving them a presence in Indianapolis. This opportunity allows Telamon to strategically focus on our core competencies. Definitively a win-win for both organizations."

Kem Krest "takes friction out of the supply chain" through their "Total Program Management" solutions focused fulfillment, kitting, chemical packaging, and inventory optimization.

About Kem Krest

Kem Krest, a certified minority business enterprise (MBE), is the nation's leading provider of supply chain optimization solutions to Automotive, Power Sports, and Heavy Duty OEMs. Through our dedicated team members, lean operating system, and streamlined technology, Kem Krest ensures a resilient and uninterrupted supply chain for the programs we manage. Through customized end-to-end solutions that address every facet of the supply chain-from inventory management, fulfillment, warehousing, kitting, packaging, logistics and transportation management, Kem Krest enables companies to increase operational efficiency, deliver superior customer and employee experiences, focus on growth initiatives, and achieve cost savings. Kem Krest partners with companies to optimize their supply chains. For more information, please visit Kem Krest's website at www.kemkrest.com.

About Telamon

Telamon, a Carmel, Indiana-based company, specializes in telecommunication networks and industrial assembly. They operate globally with three international locations and within 48 states nationwide. Telamon has continuously exceeded customer expectations and standards and has been recognized globally through numerous awards and certifications. For more information, please visit Telamon's website at www.telamon.com.



