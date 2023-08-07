Contest addresses severe global skills shortage by engaging engineers of tomorrow with hydrogen-focused sustainability challenge

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has opened entries for its highly anticipated AVEVA Process Simulation Academic Competition. The competition serves as a platform for engineering students in North America and Europe to demonstrate their process simulation skills and offers the chance to secure an internship at AVEVA or take home a cash prize of $3000.

The contest is open to students residing in the US, Canada, UK, Switzerland, Norway, and EU.

The annual AVEVA Process Simulation Academic Competition is an exceptional opportunity for chemical engineering students to enrich their process simulation skills using the latest technology.

Participants are invited to tackle real-world sustainability problems using AVEVA Process Simulation, the new paradigm in process engineering. Even students with no prior experience can dive into this easy-to-learn software to unlock their potential.

Mihaela Hahne, Sr Director Sales Development Academia at AVEVA, said, "As an industrial software provider, AVEVA is committed to inspiring chemical engineers to help solve the world's sustainability challenges from the early stages of their careers. The 2023 AVEVA Academic Competition is designed to encourage students to develop professional skills and solve real-life engineering problems."

AVEVA's competition plays a significant role in developing a new generation of engineers, alongside achieving its goal of driving sustainable and inclusive industrial growth.

In 2021, the AVEVA Academic Competition attracted more than 100 entries. A total of 46 teams of four individuals each, and 32 individual students from 20 universities across North America entered the event that year. In the same year, 59 individual students and 53 teams of four entered the same contest from Europe.

Hahne added, "We have witnessed some remarkable achievements in previous years. We believe that by partnering with the universities, we can help design and build a sustainable future together. Today's students will shape the future of our planet and tackle the challenges presented by a changing climate."

Lea Scharli, Simulation Support Engineer at AVEVA said, "The AVEVA Process Simulation Academic Competition is a great opportunity for students to work on real problems and gain insight into the possibilities of process simulation. Having participated in the previous edition of the competition, I was challenged to put my theoretical knowledge from university into practice which has now led to me working at AVEVA as an engineer! Through this program, AVEVA supports students professionally and personally, and opens several avenues for progression. The potential is endless with AVEVA Process Simulation. Engineers and users can implement their own models, which enables us to work freely and solve problems creatively."

This year's challenge concerns the production and transportation of hydrogen in a clean and sustainable manner. Students will use the same tool currently deployed by the biggest chemical companies. Experience using the same software as potential employers puts participating students ahead of their peers and enhances their professional profile.

AVEVA Process Simulation is cloud-enabled software used to design and optimize equipment, processes and plants. Groundbreaking ease-of-use and simple data connections allow engineering teams to evaluate more ideas, faster. Greenhouse gas metrics built directly into models help put sustainability at the heart of process engineering.

-ENDS-

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,400 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

Copyright 2023 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other brands and product- names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230807754255/en/

Contacts:

Catherine Singh

Catherine.Singh@aveva.com