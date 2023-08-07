Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Research On Reactions To Quran Burning In Sweden

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Since Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee in Sweden, tore and burned a copy of the Quran in Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, 2023, MEMRI has been monitoring reactions to the Quran burning from jihadi groups, Muslim clerics, Arab commentators, and others in Sweden, the Middle East, and beyond. MEMRI's comprehensive coverage of these reactions include both reporting and translations. The reactions are by regimes, political organizations, and private individuals, from news outlets and social media.

MEMRI Reports And Clips On Reactions To Quran Burning

Below is a list of MEMRI research on reactions to the Quran burning in Sweden, organized by country or jihadi group.

Many of these reports can found on the continuously updated MEMRI Trending page under the section on "Reactions To Quran Burning In Sweden."

Assorted Reactions

*Anti-Islamic State (ISIS) Channel: ISIS Desecrates Quran More Than Proponents Of Free Speech In West, With Its "Ugly And Terrible" Actions Against Muslims

Arab, Muslim Governments, Islamic Institutions, Clerics, And Intellectuals Strongly Condemn Sweden For Authorizing Quran-Burning Event, Propose Responses Including Mass Protests, Ending Diplomatic Relations, Boycott, And 'Vengeance'

Canada

*Canada-Based Pro-Al-Qaeda Cleric Condemns Egyptian Man For Stomping On Quran, Urges Muslims In Egypt To Punish Him

Egypt

Egyptian-American Political Analyst Magdi Khalil: Recent Quran-Burning Incidents In Sweden Orchestrated By Iran As Attempt To Force Release Of Former Iranian Official Hamid Nouri, Serving Life Sentence In Sweden For 1988 Tehran Prison Massacres

Following Quran-Burning Incident In Stockholm, Egyptian Journalist Calls On Arabs In Sweden To Test This Country's Tolerance By Holding Protest Against 'Zionist Lies About Crematoria'

Indian Subcontinent

*Reacting To Quran Burning In Stockholm, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Calls For Beheadings, Al-Qaeda Supporter Asserts Killing Insulters Of Islam Would End The Phenomenon

Iraq

*Iraqi Shi'ite Cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr: Shi'ite Messianic Figure Has Not Appeared Because Muslim Reactions To Quran Burnings In Sweden, Denmark Are Not Severe Enough; Shi'ites Should Respond To Quran Burners Like Imam Khomeini Responded To Salman Rushdie

*Following Continuing Desecrations Of Quran In Sweden And Denmark, Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Assert: Islamic Resistance Must Confront West With Equation - Every Desecration Of A Quran On Your Territory Will Be Met With The Burning Of Your Embassies And Attacks On Your Interests In Muslim Countries

*Iraqi Hizbullah Brigades: The Peoples Of Islam Must Take A "Firm Stance" Against Countries That Permit Desecration Of The Quran; "Continued Hostility From These Countries Toward Islam Will Necessitate Relating To Them As One Relates To An Enemy"

*Telegram Channel Affiliated With Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq: U.S. Orchestrated Quran Burnings In Sweden, Denmark To Distract From Anti-U.S. Protests In Iraq

*Following Desecrations Of Quran In Sweden And Denmark, Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq: Quran Abusers Are Legitimate Target; No Difference Between Sweden And U.S. - "One Enemy, One Target;" Muslims Should Prepare For Long War Against The West Until Victory Of Quran And Its Supporters

*Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Incite Against Sweden, U.S. Over Quran Burning In Stockholm, Call On Iranian Leader To Issue Death Fatwa Against Demonstrator

Iran

At Protest In Front Of Swedish Embassy In Tehran Against Quran-Burning Incidents, Demonstrators Demand Deportation Of Swedish Ambassador: Deport This Bastard! If Rushdie Had Been Killed, No One Would Have Dared To Do This

Lebanon

*Following Burning Of Quran In Sweden: Demonstrations, Calls In Lebanon To Cut Ties With Sweden; Sweden Has Gone Into 'Battle-Array For War' With The Islamic Nation

Hizbullah Secretary-General Nasrallah On Quran-Burning Incident: Like Imam Khamenei Said, Sweden Has Gone Into 'Battle-Array For War' With The Islamic Nation; Swedish Government Should Consult With Shari'a Expert On What That Entails

Pakistan

Islamic Clerics In Pakistan Demand Expulsion Of Swedish Ambassador Over Desecration Of Quran, Urdu Daily Writes: 'Hatred Toward Islam In The West Was Once A Disease, But Now The West Has Turned It Into A Spectacle'

Pakistani Clerics Call For Jihad Against Sweden Quran Burnings, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Orders Nationwide Anti-Sweden Protests; Editorials In Pakistani Dailies: 'Disrespecting The Holy Quran Is A Specific Weapon Of Extremists In The West'; It Is Possible 'To Distinguish Between Freedom Of Speech And Malicious Actions Calculated To Insult And Offend'

Somalia

*Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Calls On Muslims In Europe And Sweden To Defend Quran, Wage Jihad Against Unbelievers, Kill Their Leaders

Sweden

Swedish Muslim Writer Dr. Othman Othman: Muslims In Sweden Should Become Involved In Politics And Change The Fundamental Law On Freedom Of Expression, Which Mostly Targets Muslims

Sweden-Based Muslim Preacher In Response To Quran-Burning Incident In Stockholm: Swedish Society Is Tolerant, Muslims Should Avoid Rupturing Their Relations With It

United Kingdom

*British Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Cleric Condemns Latest Quran Burning Protest In Stockholm, Calls For Implementing Sharia Around The World, Especially Sweden

Yemen

Houthi Ansar Allah Leader: 'Jewish Lobby' Orchestrates Quran Burnings In West As Part Of Its War On Islam; Western Societies Should 'Liberate Themselves From The Slavery Of The Jews' Before Being 'Pushed To The Abyss, Where They Will Reap Allah's Wrath And Torment'

Assorted Jihadi Reactions

*In Poster, Pro-Al-Qaeda Media Group Calls For Killing Iraqi Man Who Burned Quran In Sweden, Publishes His Personal Info Including Current Home Address And Phone Number

*Jihadi Reactions To Quran Burning In Stockholm: Condemnation, Calls To Execute Perpetrator, Expel Swedish Ambassadors, Carry Out Attacks Inspired By 2015 'Charlie Hebdo' Shooting

ISIS

*Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Media Outlets Publish Posters Emphasizing That Man Who Burned Quran Was In PMU; Issue Calls To Kill Shi'ites

*Reacting To Quran Burning In Stockholm, Islamic State (ISIS) Supporters Call For Killing Perpetrator

*ISIS Weekly Calls For Jihad, Boycott Of Democracy After Quran Burning In Sweden

*Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Media Outlet Incites Attacks To Avenge Quran Burning In Sweden: 'The Gates To Paradise Are Open'

ISIS-K

*ISIS-K Linked Media Outlet Releases Tajik-Language Poster Inciting Lone Wolf Attacks In Rome, Sweden To Avenge Quran Burning

*Note to media and government: For a full copy of this report, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to media@memri.org. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

To view this report in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI

media@memri.org

202-955-9070

www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772710/MEMRI-Research-On-Reactions-To-Quran-Burning-In-Sweden