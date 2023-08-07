Ritani, Leading Online Jeweler, Comments on Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa's Engagement Ring

Celebrating Love's Brilliance: Ritani's Insights into the Captivating Engagement Ring of Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler, is delighted to comment on the spectacular engagement ring that has captured the hearts of jewelry enthusiasts and celebrity followers everywhere. Celebrity plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein, age 57, and his Austrian model girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, 27, have officially announced their engagement, revealing picturesque proposal photos that showcase her exquisite engagement ring, a truly exceptional piece of jewelry artistry that symbolizes their profound love and commitment.

Ritani Radiant Diamond

The expertly crafted engagement ring features a dazzling radiant-cut diamond, estimated to be around 12 carats. The stunning gem takes center stage as a solitaire stone, intentionally designed to exhibit its natural brilliance and exceptional clarity. The deliberate absence of accent design elements allows the diamond's nearly colorless nature to emerge and shine brilliantly

Ria Papasifakis, the Head of Product at Ritani, expressed her admiration for the extraordinary engagement ring: "The choice of a radiant-cut diamond as a solitaire exudes timeless elegance and represents a harmonious blend of classic and modern design," said Papasifakis.

"The sheer magnificence of the stone, combined with its exceptional clarity and near-colorless nature, makes it a true treasure. We estimate the ring's value to be as much as $1.5 million, reflecting this remarkable piece's rarity and unparalleled beauty," Papasifakis explained.

"A diamond of such substantial size and exceptional quality is a true rarity in the world of fine jewelry," Papasifakis stated. "The meticulous process of selecting the perfect diamond for Katharina most likely involved weeks of careful planning and consideration. The result is an awe-inspiring masterpiece that symbolizes the profound love shared between Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa."

As the world marvels at the sheer brilliance of this radiant-cut diamond engagement ring, Ritani extends its warmest congratulations to Lenny Hochstein and Katharina Mazepa on their engagement.

Read more about this celebrity engagement and design your own dream engagement ring by visiting: https://www.ritani.com/blogs/news/famed-plastic-surgeon-lenny-hochstein-is-engaged-to-his-model-girlfriend-her-ring-may-be-worth-over-1M

