Dylan Welch Media, LLC: Join Leaders in Business, Tech, and Finance as they Share their Vision for a Sustainable Future

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / We are all feeling the heat this summer, and we know it's time for a gathering that offers hope for the future! One organization is making strides to show us how dreams of change can become a reality.

The Green Summit is coming to SDSU with a special event that brings together the biggest leaders in business and tech so they can share their vision for a sustainable future. The event features 15 experts, who will each give 15-minute TED talk style presentations.

The day of September 16, 2023 will bring together people passionate about being more sustainable, as well as furthering their careers in renewable energy, cleantech, business, finance, and entrepreneurship. There will be speakers, panels, networking events, and a happy hour at the end of the day. This event is also unique in that it offers both in-person and live-streaming options so you can attend locally or from anywhere!

Join us on Saturday, September 16, 2023 02:00 PM - 06:00 PM PST. The Green Summit is offering special pricing to students, nonprofits and group pricing/sponsor packages.

Contact Us to inquire about student/group pricing.

About Green.org: The Green Summit is presented by www.Green.org , an international communications company dedicated to sharing news in renewable energy, cleantech, and sustainability. They are building the biggest educational platform on the planet around sustainability and can use your help to spread the word.

Schedule

2:30pm - 3:00pm - Check In

3:00pm - 6:30pm - The Green Summit

6:30pm - 7:30pm - VIP Happy Hour & Networking

8:00pm - 10:00pm - Happy Hour/Networking

