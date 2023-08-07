RINO International Corp., dba JOIN: Rino International Corp. Dba Join Entertainment Holdings Inc., Announces Exciting Changes and New Company Direction in Letter to Shareholders

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / RINO International Corp. (OTC PK:RINO), dba JOIN Entertainment Holdings Inc. (JOIN TV), is thrilled to announce significant developments and a strategic shift in the Company's business model. To align with our new focus, the Company has successfully completed a FINRA approved reverse takeover merger (RTO) as well as a change of control.

The Company has recently received approval from the State of Utah, as it pertains to its name change request. In addition, the company has prepared a FINRA application for corporate name change and trade symbol change-this process is currently pending.

As a leading North American Entertainment Network, JOIN TV is on the forefront of providing innovative distribution and revenue-generating solutions to OTT (Over-the-top) platforms to a worldwide market. Today, the company is thrilled to unveil our transformation into a media company, offering an extraordinary F.A.S.T. channel network under the name JOIN TV.

JOIN (Just One Incredible Network) aims to redefine the streaming experience by offering an exceptional blend of live television and on-demand video content. The Company's groundbreaking approach sets us apart from conventional subscription-based platforms, as the Company believes entertainment should be available to everyone. Therefore, the Company offers its content free of charge to subscribers through a Free Ad Supported Television (F.A.S.T.) distribution model that is accessible to viewers globally.

With over 1.4 billion Smart TVs Worldwide, JOIN TV holds immense potential to attract and entertain audiences on a massive scale. JOIN actively pursues content sharing deals with owners of unique and premium entertainment anchored to a revenue sharing model, enabling us to curate a diverse range of programming to cater to every viewer's preference. By collaborating with prominent industry players, the Company aims to create an maintain an unparalleled selection of engaging content that will resonate with audiences everywhere by allowing viewers to "join" the channels and programming they choose to enjoy.

The evolving landscape of advertising has seen a gradual shift from traditional broadcast television to the emerging Free Ad Streaming Television (F.A.S.T. TV) market. JOIN TV is poised to seize this opportunity, as we embrace this growing market trend. U.S. ad revenue generated by FAST services is expected to rise from an estimated $15.6 billion and 17% of total TV ad spend in 2023, to $33.8 billion and a 35% share by 2025, and to $42.6 billion and a 42% share by 2027, providing JOIN TV with ample prospects for revenue generation and long-term success.

At current growth rates, FASTs are on track to generate more advertising revenue than cable, broadcast or subscription streaming services by 2025, according to a report on the sector's evolution from television/advertising analyst TVREV (chart above).

To ensure a seamless user experience, JOIN TV will be available as a convenient app, accessible to a global audience. Users can enjoy JOIN TV through Smart TV applications, as well as on phones and tablets. This versatility allows our viewers to engage with their favorite content whenever and wherever they desire.

As we embark on this exciting journey, JOIN TV extends its gratitude to its valued shareholders for their unwavering support. Together, we will revolutionize the entertainment industry, while providing viewers around the World with a remarkable entertainment experience like never before.

For more information about JOIN TV, please visit www.jointvnetwork.com or contact our investor relations team directly at investor_relations@jointvnetwork.com. or by phone at 1-855-564-6881.

About RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV):

RINO International Corp., dba JOIN Entertainment Inc. (JOIN TV) is a North American Entertainment Network that provides distribution and revenue-generating solutions to OTT (Over-the-top) platforms Worldwide. We are an aggregator of F.A.S.T. (Free Ad Streaming Television) channels: Our company creates content, distributes content and monetizes content through the JOIN TV Global Network which is tethered to the FAST channels network of over 1.4 Billion smart televisions Worldwide.

