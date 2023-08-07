Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 07.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: NuGen Medical mit bedeutender Meldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2023 | 22:38
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

How the New World of Invisible Banking Supports Decarbonization

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / SAP

Originally published by Forbes

Santander CIB has partnered with SAP to expand the digitization of their global transaction banking services. Through the alliance, Santander has become the first bank in the European Union to join SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity, a service connecting banks and financial institutions to corporations across the globe. The partnership prioritizes connectivity and new digital solutions to accelerate client-to-bank services. It provides invisible banking solutions by embedding Santander services within a company's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

"SAP is the most widely used ERP among corporate clients, and it is the perfect partner to co-create distinctive solutions and make invisible banking tangible," said Calderón.

Continue reading here

SAP, Monday, August 7, 2023, Press release picture

Financing the transformation of energy. SANTANDER. Image courtesy of Forbes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772730/How-the-New-World-of-Invisible-Banking-Supports-Decarbonization

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.