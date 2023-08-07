DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Bladder Cancer Market Likely to Exhibit Substantial Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies - CicloMed, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CG Oncology, Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, UroGen, Ferring

The dynamics of the bladder cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Bladder Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, bladder cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the bladder cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Bladder cancer is ranked 10th among all cancers in the world with 549,000 cases and 200,000 deaths per year.

cases and deaths per year. Leading bladder cancer companies such as CicloMed LLC, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, SURGE Therapeutics, CG Oncology, Inc., Aura Biosciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, UroGen Pharma Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, FKD Therapies Oy, ImmunityBio, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, enGene, Inc., AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Incyte Corporation, ALX Oncology Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Compass Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., HiberCell, Inc., Ikena Oncology, and others are developing novel bladder cancer drugs that can be available in the bladder cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel bladder cancer drugs that can be available in the bladder cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for bladder cancer treatment include CPX-POM, Avelumab, TAS 102, Nivolumab, STM-416, CG0070, AU-011, Pembrolizumab, Abemaciclib, UGN-102, ADSTILADRIN, N-803, TAR-200, TARA-002, PF-06801591, Atezolizumab, EG-70, AZD4547, Enfortumab vedotin, Pemigatinib, Evorpacept, ONCOFID P-B, CTX-009, [225Ac]-FPI-1966, HC-7366, IK-175, and others.

Bladder Cancer Overview

Bladder cancer is a prevalent form of cancer that develops in the tissues of the bladder, the organ responsible for storing urine. It is more commonly found in older individuals, particularly those over the age of 55, and is more prevalent in men than women. The exact causes of bladder cancer can be multifactorial, but certain risk factors increase the likelihood of developing this condition.

Bladder cancer may present with various symptoms, some of which can be subtle in the early stages. Common signs include blood in the urine, which is often painless, frequent urination, a burning sensation during urination, and an urgent need to urinate even when the bladder is not full. In more advanced cases, individuals may experience pelvic pain, back pain, unintended weight loss, and swelling in the legs. Diagnosing bladder cancer typically involves a series of tests and examinations. Initially, a physical examination is performed, followed by a review of the patient's medical history and risk factors.

Bladder Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The bladder cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current bladder cancerpatient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted bladder cancer epidemiology scenarios in the 7MM covering the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan from 2019 to 2032.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market

Bladder cancer treatment involves a comprehensive approach tailored to the specific stage and severity of the disease. The primary bladder cancer treatment options include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy. Surgical procedures aim to remove the cancerous tissue and may range from minimally invasive techniques to complete bladder removal in more advanced cases. Radiation therapy uses high-energy rays to target and destroy cancer cells, often combined with surgery or as a palliative option to relieve symptoms.

Chemotherapy utilizes powerful drugs to kill rapidly dividing cancer cells and may be administered before or after surgery to prevent recurrence. Immunotherapy, on the other hand, enhances the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells effectively. Targeted therapy focuses on specific molecular changes in cancer cells to impede their growth. The choice of treatment depends on factors such as the stage of cancer, the patient's overall health, and their preferences. Multidisciplinary care and ongoing monitoring are crucial to optimize outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by bladder cancer.

In early-stage bladder cancer, non-invasive tumors that are confined to the inner lining of the bladder may be treated with transurethral resection (TURBT), a procedure in which a cystoscope is used to remove the tumor. After TURBT, intravesical therapy can be administered, which involves delivering chemotherapy or immunotherapy drugs directly into the bladder through a catheter to target any remaining cancer cells and prevent recurrence.

For more advanced or invasive bladder cancers, surgery may involve partial or radical cystectomy. A partial cystectomy removes a portion of the bladder, preserving bladder function, while radical cystectomy involves removing the entire bladder along with surrounding lymph nodes. In cases where the bladder is removed, reconstructive surgery, such as creating a new bladder or using an external bag, is performed to allow the patient to continue normal urine elimination.

Key Bladder Cancer Therapies and Companies

CPX-POM: CicloMed LLC

Avelumab: EMD Serono

TAS 102: Taiho Oncology, Inc.

Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

STM-416: SURGE Therapeutics

CG0070: CG Oncology, Inc.

AU-011: Aura Biosciences

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company

UGN-102: UroGen Pharma Ltd.

ADSTILADRIN: Ferring Pharmaceuticals/FKD Therapies Oy

N-803: ImmunityBio, Inc.

TAR-200: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

TARA-002: Protara Therapeutics

PF-06801591: Pfizer

Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

EG-70: enGene, Inc.

AZD4547: AstraZeneca

Enfortumab vedotin: Seagen Inc./Astellas Pharma Inc

Pemigatinib: Incyte Corporation

Evorpacept: ALX Oncology Inc.

ONCOFID P-B: Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a.

CTX-009: Compass Therapeutics

[225Ac]-FPI-1966: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

HC-7366: HiberCell, Inc.

IK-175: Ikena Oncology

Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics

The bladder cancer market dynamics have been undergoing significant changes, primarily driven by advancements in medical research and technology. The development and approval of novel targeted therapies and immunotherapies have brought about a paradigm shift in the treatment landscape, providing more effective and personalized options for patients. Moreover, increased awareness about early detection and screening programs has led to the diagnosis of bladder cancer at earlier stages, enabling more favorable treatment outcomes and improving patient survival rates. This growing emphasis on early intervention has driven pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms to invest in research and development, leading to a competitive and innovative market environment.

Additionally, the healthcare industry's shift towards value-based care and the incorporation of precision medicine has further fueled the demand for tailored treatment approaches. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and advocacy groups have facilitated the development of targeted therapies, fostering a more patient-centric approach to bladder cancer management.

However, despite these advancements, challenges persist in the bladder cancer market. High treatment costs, reimbursement issues, and the availability of generic alternatives continue to impact the accessibility and affordability of these advanced therapies for some patients. Additionally, regulatory requirements and the lengthy approval process for new treatments pose hurdles to bladder cancer market entry, potentially limiting the diversity of available options.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Bladder Cancer Companies CicloMed LLC, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, SURGE Therapeutics, CG Oncology, Inc., Aura Biosciences, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Eli Lilly and Company, UroGen Pharma Ltd., Ferring Pharmaceuticals, FKD Therapies Oy, ImmunityBio, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Protara Therapeutics, Pfizer, Hoffmann-La Roche, enGene, Inc., AstraZeneca, Seagen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Incyte Corporation, ALX Oncology Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a., Compass Therapeutics, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., HiberCell, Inc., Ikena Oncology, and others Key Bladder Cancer Therapies CPX-POM, Avelumab, TAS 102, Nivolumab, STM-416, CG0070, AU-011, Pembrolizumab, Abemaciclib, UGN-102, ADSTILADRIN, N-803, TAR-200, TARA-002, PF-06801591, Atezolizumab, EG-70, AZD4547, Enfortumab vedotin, Pemigatinib, Evorpacept, ONCOFID P-B, CTX-009, [225Ac]-FPI-1966, HC-7366, IK-175, and others

Scope of the Bladder Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Bladder Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Bladder Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Bladder Cancer Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Bladder Cancer Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Bladder Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Bladder Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Bladder Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Bladder Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Bladder Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Bladder Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Bladder Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Bladder Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Bladder Cancer Market Analysis 12. Bladder Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

