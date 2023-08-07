Avant Solutions: Business Owner and Award-Winning PR Expert Sets Out to Help Others Chart Their Path, Announces Book Release in Spring 2024

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2023 / In August 2023, Nebraska-based business owner and award-winning public relations (PR) expert Monique Farmer, APR, announced the presale campaign for a new book she is authoring to help other people gain perspective and upward mobility in life. The book, " Chart Your Path ," will be published in Spring 2024.

"I decided to write this book after a yearlong journey with a cohort of other women who sought to overcome their fears and pursue more fulfilling lives. Throughout the book, I share stories and insights from authors, entrepreneurs, magazine publishers and others who have gone from a space of tension to the tranquility of pursuing their dreams and serving others," said Farmer.

Approximately 6% of all authors in the U.S. are Black, according to WordsRated, an international research data and analytics group. Farmer hopes that publishing "Chart Your Path" also helps inspire others to become published authors.

"Every culture, nationality and gender sees the world differently. These different viewpoints drive creativity and innovation. Diverse author representation in what we read for pleasure and productivity is vital for current and future generations," said Farmer.

Farmer founded Avant Solutions , a full-service PR, marketing and communication consulting agency. She is also the founder of Anvil Ready , a digital platform designed to help PR professionals strategically plan communication initiatives. Her journey as a leader, entrepreneur, wife, mother of three and friend led her to write "Chart Your Path," which focuses on helping others to discover and live up to their full potential and become better equipped to navigate life challenges.

"The global pandemic prompted deep introspection for many people and has changed the direction of many lives and career paths. Finding a road map to make these impactful life and career changes can be difficult. I hope this book serves as a guide for those seeking to make positive adjustments in their lives," said Farmer.

The book has three sections:

The first section explores some of the reasons and ways people end up stuck-in a relationship or job they loathe, uncertain of what motivates them, or just overall in a life that feels dull and uncertain about their general contribution or purpose.

The following section outlines the process and provides an overview of the framework designed to move from tension to tranquility. This 9-step method builds an understanding of creating a plan to set and reach life goals.

The final section helps people to chart the course to creating the life they want, providing a roadmap that can guide them to step into their power.

More information about "Chart Your Path" and the presale details can be found at monique-farmer.presale.manuscripts.com .

About Monique Farmer, APR

Monique Farmer, APR has devoted more than 20 years to the field of communication and public relations and is committed to advancing the profession. Her work has garnered invitations to speak at Ragan Communications Crisis Conference and PRSA's International Conference. She previously served in a Public Affairs Officer role for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and has also worked in Corporate Communications for ConAgra Foods (now ConAgra Brands), leading Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory Affairs Communication, including global food recall notifications, Supply Chain Communication and global employee volunteerism. She served as the Director of Communications for Nebraska's largest school district for four years, then transitioned into a Professor of Practice role teaching Advertising and Public Relations for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She currently leads Avant Solutions and teaches part-time for the University of Texas at Austin.

About Avant Solutions:

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR/communication firm that provides customized communication strategies, media training/media relations, executive communication support and services to clients across various industries and sectors. The team has in-depth strategic communication and public relations knowledge, serving a diverse clientele, including federal and local government, public agencies, non-profit organizations, education, small businesses and startups. Avant Solutions belongs to the Public Relations Consultants Group, a national network of 50 award-winning independent communications and public relations professionals and consultancies, allowing reach in every market across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm is also part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group and the only Black woman-owned, WBENC and WOSB-certified PR/Communication firm in Nebraska.

