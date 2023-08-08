Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 7th August 2023.

For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/176344_c1e9047514628b34_001full.jpg

Project: JPC

Listing date: 8th August

Key words: Others, ERC20

Official Website: https://jp-ex.io/en/home

About: After years of operating as one of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) in the decentralized finance space, JPEX is finally launching its native asset, called JPC. This is a digital asset that will be contributing to the overall ecosystem of the JPEX platform.

Project: DAGS

Listing date: 9th August

Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet

Official Website: https://www.dagcoin.org/

About: Dagcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency which is meant for wide usage mainly in developing economies but can be used all around the world. Dagcoin was initially built on top of the Byteball network. Byteball was first introduced by Anton Churyumov in 2015 and has been in live since September 2016. In May 2018 a genesis unit of Dagcoin's independent Dagchain was created, marking the beginning of the new era with an enhanced and tailormade technology. Dagcoin's data is stored and ordered using directed acyclic graph (DAG) rather than blockchain. This allows all users to secure each other's transactions by referencing earlier transactions created by other users, and removes scalability limits common for blockchains, such as block size issue.

Project: CHR

Listing date: 10th August

Key words: DeFi, ARB

Official Website: https://chronos.exchange/

About: Chronos is a community-owned decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity provider constructed on the Arbitrum Layer 2 (L2) network, aimed at fostering DeFi growth through sustainable liquidity incentives. The platform is designed to become a vital component of Arbitrum's DeFi infrastructure, analogous to Thena on Binance Smart Chain, Equalizer on Fantom, and Velodrome on Optimism. To do this, Chronos optimizes and innovates the ve(3,3) model to facilitate reliable liquidity provision for both new and established protocols, generating value for users and the ecosystem.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 31st July 2023 to 7th August 2023





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/176344_c1e9047514628b34_002full.jpg

Name: DBC

Weekly gain: 49%

Official Website: https://www.dbear.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dbc_usdt/

Name: PSUB

Weekly gain: 4%

Official Website: http://psub.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/psub_usdt/

Name: SMETA

Official Website: https://www.starkmeta.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/smeta_usdt/

Name: XBOT

Official Website: https://www.xbotcoin.space/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xbot_usdt/

Name: TEST

Official Website: https://twitter.com/Test4Chan

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/test_usdt/

Name: LBS

Weekly gain: 5290%

Official Website: https://lbstoken.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lbs_usdt/

Name: OZONE

Weekly gain: 16%

Official Website: http://www.ozonechain.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ozone_usdt/

Name: DMC

Official Website: https://www.dmctech.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dmc_usdt/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176344