Project: JPC
Listing date: 8th August
Key words: Others, ERC20
Official Website: https://jp-ex.io/en/home
About: After years of operating as one of centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs) in the decentralized finance space, JPEX is finally launching its native asset, called JPC. This is a digital asset that will be contributing to the overall ecosystem of the JPEX platform.
Project: DAGS
Listing date: 9th August
Key words: Others, Initial Listing, Mainnet
Official Website: https://www.dagcoin.org/
About: Dagcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency which is meant for wide usage mainly in developing economies but can be used all around the world. Dagcoin was initially built on top of the Byteball network. Byteball was first introduced by Anton Churyumov in 2015 and has been in live since September 2016. In May 2018 a genesis unit of Dagcoin's independent Dagchain was created, marking the beginning of the new era with an enhanced and tailormade technology. Dagcoin's data is stored and ordered using directed acyclic graph (DAG) rather than blockchain. This allows all users to secure each other's transactions by referencing earlier transactions created by other users, and removes scalability limits common for blockchains, such as block size issue.
Project: CHR
Listing date: 10th August
Key words: DeFi, ARB
Official Website: https://chronos.exchange/
About: Chronos is a community-owned decentralized exchange (DEX) and liquidity provider constructed on the Arbitrum Layer 2 (L2) network, aimed at fostering DeFi growth through sustainable liquidity incentives. The platform is designed to become a vital component of Arbitrum's DeFi infrastructure, analogous to Thena on Binance Smart Chain, Equalizer on Fantom, and Velodrome on Optimism. To do this, Chronos optimizes and innovates the ve(3,3) model to facilitate reliable liquidity provision for both new and established protocols, generating value for users and the ecosystem.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 31st July 2023 to 7th August 2023
Name: DBC
Weekly gain: 49%
Official Website: https://www.dbear.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dbc_usdt/
Name: PSUB
Weekly gain: 4%
Official Website: http://psub.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/psub_usdt/
Name: SMETA
Official Website: https://www.starkmeta.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/smeta_usdt/
Name: XBOT
Official Website: https://www.xbotcoin.space/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/xbot_usdt/
Name: TEST
Official Website: https://twitter.com/Test4Chan
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/test_usdt/
Name: LBS
Weekly gain: 5290%
Official Website: https://lbstoken.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/lbs_usdt/
Name: OZONE
Weekly gain: 16%
Official Website: http://www.ozonechain.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ozone_usdt/
Name: DMC
Official Website: https://www.dmctech.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dmc_usdt/
