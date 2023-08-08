The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.08.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.08.2023
Aktien
1 US5312297485 Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Live
2 US5312297220 Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Live
3 US09075F3055 Bionano Genomics Inc.
4 CA7279411069 PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.
5 KYG3042R1314 Regent Pacific Group Ltd.
Anleihen
1 US91282CHT18 United States of America
2 US46188BAF94 Invitation Homes Operating Partnership L.P.
3 US46188BAE20 Invitation Homes Operating Partnership L.P.
4 US720198AG56 Piedmont Operating Partnership L.P.
5 US912810TT51 United States of America
6 US91282CHU80 United States of America
