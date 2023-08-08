The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.08.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.08.2023Aktien1 US5312297485 Liberty Media Corp. Series A Liberty Live2 US5312297220 Liberty Media Corp. Series C Liberty Live3 US09075F3055 Bionano Genomics Inc.4 CA7279411069 PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.5 KYG3042R1314 Regent Pacific Group Ltd.Anleihen1 US91282CHT18 United States of America2 US46188BAF94 Invitation Homes Operating Partnership L.P.3 US46188BAE20 Invitation Homes Operating Partnership L.P.4 US720198AG56 Piedmont Operating Partnership L.P.5 US912810TT51 United States of America6 US91282CHU80 United States of America