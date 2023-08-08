Juniper Systems Limited: Mesa Pro is the World's First IP68-rated Rugged Tablet with Active Cooling

Juniper Systems, Inc., continues to push innovation and meet customer needs. Mesa Pro is the first IP68-certified rugged tablet with active cooling.

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 07, 2023is excited to announce that the all-new Mesa® Pro Rugged Tabletis now available featuring an IP68 rating for ingress protection. The Mesa Pro is the first IP68-rated rugged tablet that uses an active cooling fan to cool the system's processor.



'This is a big moment for Juniper Systems', said Darren Hellstern, Mesa Pro product manager at Juniper Systems. 'We have a long history of offering IP68 on our rugged products. A lot of time and hard work has gone into securing the rating for Mesa Pro. Achieving this rating of ingress protection against water and dust in a tablet with a fan is an engineering challenge. Our team was up for that challenge and delivered for our customers'.

Ingress protection (IP) ratings are used across the electronics industry to rate the protection a device has against solids and liquids compromising internal systems. A rating of 6 is the highest protection from solids, such as dust, sand, rocks, etc. An 8 is a rating against liquid ingress, this includes drips, sprays, and submersion. Mesa Pro is rated to and capable of submersion at one meter for 45 minutes.

Featuring 11th Generation Intel® Core processors, a Microsoft® Windows 11 operating system, device customization options, a large sunlight-readable display, a Juniper Rugged design, and now an IP68 rating, the Mesa Pro is the most robust rugged tablet on the market.

'Mesa Pro is a powerful laptop replacement for those who are looking for a more robust computer to fit their work needs', Hellstern said. 'Whether it is in the office or in the field, the Mesa Pro offers everything mobile workers need in a rugged computer'.

Mesa Pro joins the Mesa 3 family of 7-inch tablets as IP68-certified devices, and helps Juniper Systems achieve its mission of providing powerful rugged computing and data collection solutions to mobile field workers everywhere.

Mesa Pro is ideal for industries like construction, utility mapping, manufacturing, field service, geomatics, mining, and for mounted and in-cab solutions. Mesa Pro is ready for any environment.

To learn more, visit the Mesa Pro product page. Mesa Pro is now available and shipping to customers. Please reach out to us to learn more about pricing, customizations, and availability.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems' innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company's HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, USA, and employs more than 190 people there, and at its EMEA office based near Birmingham, UK. It was twice-recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies by business research firm Comparably.

Visit us online at https://junipersys.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d204dc2-5e0b-419a-93e0-83eb5c4e0ce3.

