The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has returned with another proposed decision to stack the deck against rooftop solar.From pv magazine USA The CPUC has released a proposed decision that could negatively affect the value of rooftop solar for renters in multifamily housing, farms, and schools. The decision sets hard limits on how much electricity produced by rooftop solar can be self-consumed by multi-meter properties. The policy effectively forces customers to first sell their solar production to the utility, and then buy it back at higher rates. California's Virtual Net Metering ...

