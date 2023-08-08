In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) describes how regions that don't experience waves larger than 6 m nor winds stronger than 15 m/s could generate up to one million TWh per year via offshore floating PV arrays. Most of the good sites are close to the equator, in and around Indonesia and tropical West Africa.Vast arrays of solar panels floating on calm equatorial seas could provide unlimited solar energy to densely populated countries in Southeast Asia and West Africa. A recent paper shows that Indonesia has about 140,000 km2 of seascape that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...