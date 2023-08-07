Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation: Magnachip Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $61.0 million was in-line with guidance (vs $60.5M mid-point) and was down 39.8% YoY and up 7% sequentially.

Gross profit margin was 22.2%, up 100 basis points from Q1. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by higher utilization at our Gumi Fab.

GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.09 ; Non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.06 .

Completed $25.5 million of stock buyback during the quarter.

Ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet with $173 million cash and no debt.

Board of Directors authorized a new $50 million stock buyback program.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer commented, "Our year-over-year results continued to be impacted by macro challenges but I am pleased to see sequential improvement in our Power business driven by Industrial and Automotive applications. We also continued our strong pace of design-in and design win activities during the quarter. Looking forward, we expect to see further sequential growth in our Power business in Q3."

YJ Kim continued, "In our Display business, we continue to collaborate closely with our new global panel customer. We are very optimistic about our long-term growth prospects, as our products offer compelling competitive advantages that will enable us to penetrate the rapidly expanding OLED market in Asia . Additionally, we are pleased to announce our Board of Directors' authorization of a new $50 million stock buyback program as part of our commitment to enhance shareholder value."

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights









































































































In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





GAAP





Q2 2023



Q1 2023



Q/Q change



Q2 2022



Y/Y change

Revenues























































Standard Products Business























































Display Solutions



9,657





10,841





down





10.9 %



28,336





down





65.9 % Power Solutions



41,718





40,673





up





2.6 %



62,952





down





33.7 % Transitional Fab 3 foundry services (1)



9,604





5,491





up





74.9 %



10,088





down





4.8 % Gross Profit Margin



22.2 %



21.2 %



up





1.0 %pts



28.6 %



down





6.4 %pts Operating Income (Loss)



(10,656)





(21,818)





up





n/a





2,002



down





n/a

Net Income (Loss)



(3,947)





(21,470)





up





n/a





(3,340)





down





n/a

Basic Loss per Common Share



(0.09)





(0.49)





up





n/a





(0.07)





down





n/a

Diluted Loss per Common Share



(0.09)





(0.49)





up





n/a





(0.07)





down





n/a









In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data





Non-GAAP(2)





Q2 2023



Q1 2023



Q/Q change



Q2 2022



Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)



(7,762)





(12,249)





up





n/a





4,787





down





n/a

Adjusted EBITDA



(3,594)





(7,873)





up





n/a





8,525





down





n/a

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)



(2,472)





(10,367)





up





n/a





10,567





down





n/a

Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share-Diluted



(0.06)





(0.24)





up





n/a





0.23





down





n/a



___________ (1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, we will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in our fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Financial Guidance

While actual results may vary, Magnachip currently expects the following for Q3 2023:

Revenue to be in the range of $59 million to $65 million, including about $8 million of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services.

Gross profit margin to be in the range of 22.5% to 24.5%.

Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Magnachip will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET on Monday, August 7, 2023, to discuss its financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.magnachip.com.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI115ecf6f0d5b4f12ae6130b5b7b40ff1

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include expectations about estimated historical or future operating results and financial performance, outlook and business plans, including third quarter 2023 revenue and gross profit margin expectations, and the impact of market conditions associated with inflation and higher interest rates, remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China and continuing supply constraints on Magnachip's third quarter 2023 and future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the impact of changes in macroeconomic conditions, including those caused by or related to inflation, potential recessions or other deteriorations, economic instability or civil unrest; remaining effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and escalated trade tensions between the U.S. and China ; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs and impact demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely -acceptance of our designs by customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; our ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry-wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; overcapacity within the industry or at Magnachip; effective and cost-efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses that can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us, our customers and our distributors; change to or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the remaining effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2023, and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design, and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022 Revenues:

















Net sales - standard products business $ 51,375

$ 51,514

$ 91,288

$ 102,889

$ 185,298 Net sales - transitional Fab 3 foundry services 9,604

5,491

10,088

15,095

20,171



















Total revenues 60,979

57,005

101,376

117,984

205,469 Cost of sales:

















Cost of sales - standard products business 37,867

37,312

63,620

75,179

119,700 Cost of sales - transitional Fab 3 foundry services 9,574

7,599

8,811

17,173

17,828 Total cost of sales 47,441

44,911

72,431

92,352

137,528



















Gross profit 13,538

12,094

28,945

25,632

67,941 Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales 26.3 %

27.6 %

30.3 %

26.9 %

35.4 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues 22.2 %

21.2 %

28.6 %

21.7 %

33.1 % Operating expenses:

















Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,137

12,165

12,736

24,302

26,899 Research and development expenses 11,255

13,298

13,410

24,553

25,364 Early termination and other charges 802

8,449

797

9,251

797 Total operating expenses 24,194

33,912

26,943

58,106

53,060



















Operating income (loss) (10,656)

(21,818)

2,002

(32,474)

14,881 Interest income 2,692

2,842

1,061

5,534

1,776 Interest expense (200)

(256)

(499)

(456)

(610) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 1,237

(3,430)

(7,012)

(2,193)

(7,702) Other income (loss), net 3

(35)

211

(32)

429 Income (loss) before income tax expense (6,924)

(22,697)

(4,237)

(29,621)

8,774 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,977)

(1,227)

(897)

(4,204)

2,586



















Net income (loss) $ (3,947)

$ (21,470)

$ (3,340)

$ (25,417)

$ 6,188



















Basic earnings (loss) per common share- $ (0.09)

(0.49)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.60)

$ 0.14 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share- $ (0.09)

(0.49)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.60)

$ 0.13 Weighted average number of shares-

















Basic 41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

45,248,293 Diluted 41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

46,329,559

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)















June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 172,954



$ 225,477

Accounts receivable, net

35,009



35,380

Inventories, net

32,337



39,883

Other receivables

3,498



7,847

Prepaid expenses

9,553



10,560

Hedge collateral

2,120



2,940

Other current assets

19,070



15,766

Total current assets

274,541



337,853

Property, plant and equipment, net

101,067



110,747

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,224



5,265

Intangible assets, net

1,706



1,930

Long-term prepaid expenses

7,430



10,939

Deferred income taxes

37,141



38,324

Other non-current assets

16,626



11,587

Total assets

$ 443,735



$ 516,645

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable

$ 20,367



$ 17,998

Other accounts payable

8,473



9,702

Accrued expenses

10,456



9,688

Accrued income taxes

91



3,154

Operating lease liabilities

1,745



1,397

Other current liabilities

4,506



5,306

Total current liabilities

45,638



47,245

Accrued severance benefits, net

20,123



23,121

Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,671



4,091

Other non-current liabilities

10,011



14,035

Total liabilities

79,443



88,492

Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 56,449,782 shares issued and 40,133,898

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 56,432,449 shares issued and 43,824,575 outstanding at December 31,

2022

564



564

Additional paid-in capital

269,297



266,058

Retained earnings

310,089



335,506

Treasury stock, 16,315,884 shares at June 30, 2023 and 12,607,874 shares at December 31, 2022,

respectively

(199,248)



(161,422)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,410)



(12,553)

Total stockholders' equity

364,292



428,153

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 443,735



$ 516,645



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)









Three Months

Ended

Six Months

Ended



June 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) $ (3,947)

$ (25,417)

$ 6,188

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization 4,145

8,502

7,602

Provision for severance benefits 1,761

4,091

3,240

Loss on foreign currency, net 35

9,117

29,183

Provision for inventory reserves (17)

1,121

5,282

Stock-based compensation 2,092

3,212

3,626

Other, net 213

450

712

Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable, net (3,315)

(342)

(12,377)

Inventories 3,849

4,911

(5,486)

Other receivables 2,031

4,407

11,640

Other current assets (1,061)

395

(2,089)

Accounts payable 976

2,880

2,429

Other accounts payable (5,064)

(6,488)

(5,861)

Accrued expenses (6,496)

1,104

(2,709)

Accrued income taxes (49)

(2,972)

(11,513)

Other current liabilities 125

(471)

(2,153)

Other non-current liabilities (45)

(214)

570

Payment of severance benefits (4,857)

(5,728)

(2,934)

Other, net (181)

(487)

(385)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (9,805)

(1,929)

24,965

Cash flows from investing activities











Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral 2,180

3,335

2,805

Payment of hedge collateral (1,493)

(2,586)

(6,844)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,383)

(1,518)

(1,511)

Payment for intellectual property registration (89)

(163)

(153)

Payment of guarantee deposits (3,425)

(6,907)

(1,049)

Other, net 1,426

1,445

14

Net cash used in investing activities (2,784)

(6,394 )

(6,738 )

Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from exercise of stock options 18

27

1,786

Acquisition of treasury stock (24,576)

(36,840)

(1,826)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement (122)

(248)

(261)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities (22)

(46)

(32)















Net cash used in financing activities (24,702)

(37,107)

(333)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,840)

(7,093)

(23,644)















Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (39,131)

(52,523)

(5,750)

Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of the period 212,085

225,477

279,547

End of the period $ 172,954

$ 172,954

$ 273,797

















































MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

2023



March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Operating income (loss)

$ (10,656)



$ (21,818)



$ 2,002



$ (32,474)



$ 14,881

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



2,092





1,120





1,988





3,212





3,626

Early termination and other charges



802





8,449





797





9,251





797











































Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

$ (7,762)



$ (12,249)



$ 4,787



$ (20,011)



$ 19,304













































We present Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) for the periods indicated as operating income (loss) adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense and (ii) Early termination and other charges.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $797 thousand of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023

March 31,

2023

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2022

Net income (loss) $ (3,947)

$ (21,470)

$ (3,340)

$ (25,417)

$ 6,188

Adjustments:



















Interest income (2,692)

(2,842)

(1,061)

(5,534)

(1,776 )

Interest expense 200

256

499

456

610

Income tax expense (benefit) (2,977)

(1,227)

(897)

(4,204)

2,586

Depreciation and amortization 4,145

4,357

3,711

8,502

7,602























EBITDA (5,271)

(20,926)

(1,088)

(26,197)

15,210

Equity-based compensation expense 2,092

1,120

1,988

3,212

3,626

Foreign currency loss (gain), net (1,237)

3,430

7,012

2,193

7,702

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 20

54

(184)

74

(55 )

Early termination and other charges 802

8,449

797

9,251

797

Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,594)

$ (7,873)

$ 8,525

$ (11,467)

$ 27,280























Net income (loss) $ (3,947)

$ (21,470)

$ (3,340)

$ (25,417)

$ 6,188

Adjustments:



















Equity-based compensation expense 2,092

1,120

1,988

3,212

3,626

Foreign currency loss (gain), net (1,237)

3,430

7,012

2,193

7,702

Derivative valuation loss (gain), net 20

54

(184)

74

(55 )

Early termination and other charges 802

8,449

797

9,251

797

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (202)

(1,950)

4,294

(2,152)

5,245

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (2,472)

$ (10,367)

$ 10,567

$ (12,839)

$ 23,503























Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per common share-



















- Basic $ (0.06)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.24

$ (0.30)

$ 0.52

- Diluted $ (0.06)

$ (0.24)

$ 0.23

$ (0.30)

$ 0.51

Weighted average number of shares - basic 41,741,310

43,390,832

44,897,278

42,561,514

45,248,293

Weighted average number of shares - diluted 41,741,310

43,390,832

45,937,515

42,561,514

46,329,559



We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net and (iv) Early termination and other charges. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as net income (loss) before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by adjusting net income (loss) to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) for the periods as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Early termination and other charges and (v) Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, we recorded in our consolidated statement of operations $8,449 thousand of termination related charges in connection with the voluntary resignation program that we offered to certain employees during the first quarter of 2023. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded $802 thousand of one-time employee incentives.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we recorded $797 thousand of professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain strategic evaluations.

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation