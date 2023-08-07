RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: BWMN) ("Bowman" or the "Company"), a national engineering and infrastructure services firm supporting owners and developers of the built environment, today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"We continue to execute on our strategic growth and revenue diversification plans," said Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO of Bowman. "We generated record revenue and adjusted EBITDA during a quarter where we closed on five acquisitions representing approximately $36 million of annualized revenue. Our orders were strong, and our backlog increased by nearly $90 million as compared to last year. During the second quarter we increased headcount by 17%, with the majority coming through acquisitions, where we believe there is a meaningful amount of utilization optimization to be achieved over time through both revenue synergies and work sharing. We continue to feel confident about our execution and performance as reflected by our increased financial guidance."

Financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022:

Gross revenue of $82.8 million, compared to $62.4 million, a 33% increase

Year-over-year organic gross revenue growth 1 of 13%

of 13% Net service billing 2 of $73.8 million, compared to $56.4 million, a 31% increase

of $73.8 million, compared to $56.4 million, a 31% increase Year-over-year organic net service billing growth of 12%

Net loss of $(0.6) million, compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $11.1 million, compared to $7.6 million, a 46% increase

of $11.1 million, compared to $7.6 million, a 46% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 2 of 15.0% compared to 13.4%, a 160 bps increase

of 15.0% compared to 13.4%, a 160 bps increase Gross backlog2 of $295 million, compared to $206 million, a 43% increase

Financial highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022:

Gross revenue of $158.9 million, compared to $114.9 million, a 38% increase

Year-over-year organic gross revenue growth 1 of 22%

of 22% Net service billing 2 of $141.4 million, compared to $104.1 million, a 36% increase

of $141.4 million, compared to $104.1 million, a 36% increase Year-over-year organic net service billing growth of 20%

Net loss of $(0.1) million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $20.7 million, compared to $15.0 million, a 38% increase

of $20.7 million, compared to $15.0 million, a 38% increase Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 2 of 14.7% compared to 14.4%, a 30 bps increase

Business combinations and acquisitions during the second quarter 2023:

Closed on the acquisition of Richter & Associates - April 2023

Closed on the acquisition of Fisher Engineering - May 2023

Closed on the acquisition of Hole Montes - May 2023

Closed on the acquisition of MTX Surveying - June 2023

Closed on the acquisition of Infrastructure Engineers - June 2023

Financing Activities during and subsequent to the second quarter 2023:

On August 2, 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into a First Amendment to its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Revolving Credit Facility"). The amendment increased the maximum allowable borrowing under the Revolving Credit Facility to $70 million from $50 million, adjusted certain provisions relating to interest rate spreads and unused fees, and extended the term of the Revolver to July 31, 2025. Other general terms of the Revolving Credit Facility remained unchanged.

Increasing FY 2023 Guidance

The Company is increasing its full year 2023 outlook for Net Service Billing to be in the range of $300 to $315 million and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $47 to $52 million. The current outlook for 2023 is based on completed acquisitions as of the date of this release and does not include contributions from any future acquisitions. Management discusses the Company's acquisition pipeline and its prospective impact during regularly scheduled earnings calls.

Q2 2023 Earnings Webcast

Bowman will host an earnings webcast to discuss the results of the quarter as follows:

Date: August 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Hosts: Gary Bowman, Chairman and CEO and Bruce Labovitz, Chief Financial Officer Where: http://investors.bowman.com

1 Includes reclassification of McMahon Associates and Perry Engineering acquisitions as organic revenue. 2 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 1,900 employees more than 75 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and equivalents $ 9,746 $ 13,282 Accounts receivable, net 81,874 64,443 Contract assets 26,050 16,321 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, current portion 938 1,016 Prepaid and other current assets 11,723 7,068 Total current assets 130,331 102,130 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment, net 26,874 25,104 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 39,476 30,264 Goodwill 77,106 53,210 Notes receivable 903 903 Notes receivable - officers, employees, affiliates, less current portion 1,387 1,417 Other intangible assets, net 39,763 27,950 Deferred tax asset, net 21,098 13,759 Other assets 1,082 1,020 Total Assets $ 338,020 $ 255,757 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Revolving Credit Facility $ 21,189 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 32,878 40,293 Contract liabilities 10,046 6,370 Notes payable, current portion 12,438 10,168 Operating lease obligation, current portion 8,153 6,949 Finance lease obligation, current portion 6,001 5,297 Total current liabilities 90,705 69,077 Non-Current Liabilities Other non-current obligations 28,827 356 Notes payable, less current portion 16,734 16,276 Operating lease obligation, less current portion 36,610 28,087 Finance lease obligation, less current portion 14,619 14,254 Pension and post-retirement obligation, less current portion 4,881 4,848 Total liabilities $ 192,376 $ 132,898 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Common stock, 0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 17,130,179 shares issued and 14,600,293 outstanding, and 15,949,805 shares issued and 13,556,550 outstanding, respectively 171 159 Additional paid-in-capital 189,351 162,922 Accumulated other comprehensive income 557 578 Treasury stock, at cost; 2,529,886 and 2,393,255, respectively (24,417 ) (20,831 ) Stock subscription notes receivable (125 ) (173 ) Accumulated deficit (19,893 ) (19,796 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 145,644 $ 122,859 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 338,020 $ 255,757

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended June 30, For the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Contract Revenue $ 82,755 $ 62,399 $ 158,855 $ 114,860 Contract costs: (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) Direct payroll costs 32,075 25,071 60,919 45,746 Sub-consultants and expenses 8,963 5,983 17,501 10,743 Total contract costs 41,038 31,054 78,420 56,489 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 38,340 28,065 71,965 50,868 Depreciation and amortization 4,719 2,823 8,285 5,213 (Gain) on sale (226 ) (27 ) (237 ) (32 ) Total operating expenses 42,833 30,861 80,013 56,049 Income (loss) from operations (1,116 ) 484 422 2,322 Other expense 1,143 994 2,358 1,491 Income (loss) before tax expense (2,259 ) (510 ) (1,936 ) 831 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,625 ) (190 ) (1,839 ) (306 ) Net income (loss) $ (634 ) $ (320 ) $ (97 ) $ 1,137 Earnings allocated to non-vested shares - - $ - $ 191 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (634 ) $ (320 ) $ (97 ) $ 946 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 12,276,173 10,761,172 12,022,550 10,346,089 Diluted 12,276,173 10,761,172 12,022,550 10,427,602

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net Income (loss) $ (97 ) $ 1,137 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 4,620 3,971 Amortization of intangible assets 3,665 1,241 Gain on sale of assets (237 ) (32 ) Bad debt 289 365 Stock based compensation 11,169 7,274 Accretion of discounts on notes payable 264 - Deferred taxes (7,339 ) - Deferred rent - (237 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses Accounts receivable (10,885 ) (10,254 ) Contract assets (5,267 ) (510 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,174 ) (5,124 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,535 5,877 Contract liabilities 523 560 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,066 4,268 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (632 ) (368 ) Fixed assets converted to lease financing - 22 Proceeds from sale of assets and disposal of leases 237 32 Payments received under loans to shareholders 108 118 Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (15,408 ) (7,950 ) Collections under stock subscription notes receivable 48 47 Net cash used in investing activities (15,647 ) (8,099 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from common stock offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering costs - 15,475 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 21,189 - Repayments under fixed line of credit (283 ) (365 ) Repayment under notes payable (4,743 ) (1,433 ) Payments on finance leases (3,309 ) (2,921 ) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (3,586 ) (2,368 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 777 607 Net cash provided by financing activities 10,045 8,995 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,536 ) 5,164 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,282 20,619 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 9,746 $ 25,783 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 1,547 $ 713 Cash paid for income taxes $ 745 383 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired under capital lease $ (4,385 ) $ (4,262 ) Issuance of notes payable for acquisitions $ (7,825 ) $ (3,697 )

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (amounts in thousands except per share data) Condensed Combined Statement of Operations Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross contract revenue $ 82,755 $ 62,399 $ 158,855 $ 114,860 Contract costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 41,038 $ 31,054 $ 78,420 $ 56,489 Operating expense $ 42,833 $ 30,861 $ 80,013 $ 56,049 Income (loss) from operations $ (1,116 ) $ 484 $ 422 $ 2,322 Other expense $ 1,143 $ 994 $ 2,358 $ 1,491 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (1,625 ) $ (190 ) $ (1,839 ) $ (306 ) Net income (loss) $ (634 ) $ (320 ) $ (97 ) $ 1,137 Net margin (0.8 )% (0.5 )% (0.1 )% 1.0 % Other financial information 1 Net service billing $ 73,792 $ 56,416 $ 141,354 $ 104,117 Adjusted EBITDA 11,053 7,576 20,725 14,983 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 15.0 % 13.4 % 14.7 % 14.4 % Gross Revenue to Net Service Billing Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross contract revenue $ 82,755 $ 62,399 $ 158,855 $ 114,860 Less: sub-consultants and other direct expenses 8,963 5,983 17,501 10,743 Net service billing $ 73,792 $ 56,416 $ 141,354 $ 104,117 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Service Billing $ 73,792 $ 56,416 $ 141,354 $ 104,117 Net Income (loss) $ (634 ) $ (320 ) $ (97 ) $ 1,137 + interest expense 1,112 350 2,007 685 + depreciation & amortization 4,719 2,823 8,285 5,213 + tax (benefit) expense (1,625 ) (190 ) (1,839 ) (306 ) EBITDA $ 3,572 $ 2,663 $ 8,356 $ 6,729 + non-cash stock compensation 6,888 4,038 11,322 7,274 + transaction related expenses 123 - 123 - + settlements and other non-core expenses 113 215 113 215 + acquisition expenses 357 660 811 765 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,053 $ 7,576 $ 20,725 $ 14,983 Adjusted EBITDA margin, net 15.0 % 13.4 % 14.7 % 14.4 % 1 Non-GAAP financial metrics the Company believes offer valuable perspective on results of operations. See Non-GAAP tables below for reconciliations.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS CONTRACT REVENUE COMPOSITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2023 % 2022 % Change Change Building Infrastructure 48,616 58.7% 42,571 68.2% 6,045 14.2% Transportation 15,870 19.2% 9,276 14.9% 6,594 71.1% Power and Utilities 15,585 18.8% 9,326 14.9% 6,259 67.1% Emerging Markets1 2,684 3.3% 1,226 2.0% 1,458 118.9% Total 82,755 100.0% 62,399 100.0% 20,356 32.6% (dollars in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, Organic v Acquired Revenue 2 2023 % 2022 % Change Change Baseline organic revenue 70,414 85.1% 62,249 99.8% 8,165 13.1% Acquired revenue 12,341 14.9% 150 0.2% 12,191 n/a Total 82,755 100.0% 62,399 100.0% 20,356 32.6% (dollars in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, Consolidated Gross Revenue 2023 % 2022 % Change Change Building Infrastructure 92,953 58.5% 81,332 70.8% 11,621 14.3% Transportation 31,889 20.1% 13,247 11.5% 18,642 140.7% Power and Utilities 28,909 18.2% 18,075 15.7% 10,834 59.9% Emerging Markets1 5,104 3.2% 2,206 2.0% 2,898 131.4% Total 158,855 100.0% 114,860 100.0% 43,995 38.3% (dollars in thousands) For the six months ended June 30, Organic v Acquired Revenue 2 2023 % 2022 % Change Change Baseline organic revenue 139,857 88.0% 114,710 99.9% 25,147 21.9% Acquired revenue 18,998 12.0% 150 0.1% 18,848 16.4% Total 158,855 100.0% 114,860 100.0% 43,995 38.3% 1 Adjusted for change, represents mining, water resources and other. Effective 12/31/2022, we reclassified renewables as power & utilities. For six months ended June 30, 2022, $2.5 million of renewables revenue was reclassified accordingly for consistency. 2 Revenue from acquired companies is reclassified as organic revenue in the first full quarter following the 12-month anniversary of closing. This results in a change from previously reported numbers.

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD. GROSS BACKLOG BY CATEGORY AT JUNE 30, 2023 (Unaudited) Category Percentage Building Infrastructure 56.0 % Transportation 25.0 % Power and Utilities 16.0 % Emerging Markets 3.0 % TOTAL 100.0 %

