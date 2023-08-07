NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) ("Ambac" or "AFG"), a financial services holding company, today reported its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss of $(13) million or $(0.29) per diluted share and Adjusted net income of $3 million or $0.07 per diluted share

Specialty P&C Insurance ("Everspan") gross written premium of $53 million , up 30% from the second quarter of 2022

$53 million Insurance Distribution ("Cirrata") premiums placed of $41 million, up 71% from the second quarter of 2022

Legacy Financial Guarantee Net Par Outstanding ("NPO") reduced 9.3%; Watch List and Adversely Classified Credits ("WLACC") reduced 19.6%

9.3%; 19.6% Book Value per share of $27.59 was relatively unchanged from March 31, 2023, and Adjusted Book Value per share of $26.97 was down 3% on account of a significant reinsurance de-risking transaction

Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, " This quarter we continued to make great strides in our P&C business growth strategy. Everspan and Cirrata's combined premium production grew by 45% over last year to $94 million in the quarter and premium production has now exceeded $370 million over the last four quarters. Our growth is supported by the overall pricing increase in U.S. casualty insurance which is keeping up with loss cost trends in the lines we are writing and is supportive of strong growth in the program sector."

LeBlanc continued, " During the quarter, we also made significant progress towards de-risking the Legacy Financial Guarantee business through a reinsurance transaction that reduced net par by over 9% and WLACC by nearly 20%. We also met with AAC's insurance regulator to help support the development of a revised operating and capital framework for Ambac Assurance, a process which has materially advanced and is expected to be completed in the near term. In parallel, we continue to progress our review of strategic options for the legacy business and have initiated discussions with key stakeholders in order to begin our preliminary evaluation."

Ambac's Second Quarter 2023 Summary Results B (W) Percent ($ in millions, except per share data)1 2Q2023 2Q2022 Gross written premium $ 54.7 $ 36.6 49 % Net premiums earned 15.3 13.8 11 % Commission income 10.0 6.2 61 % Program fees 2.1 0.5 301 % Net investment income (loss) 35.2 (21.4 ) 264 % Pretax income (loss) (11.1 ) 6.3 NA Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (13.1 ) 5.2 NA Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per diluted share2,3 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.11 NA EBITDA2,4 11.8 65.3 (82 )% Adjusted net income (loss) 2 3.4 (38.0 ) NA Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 2, 3 $ 0.07 $ (0.84 ) NA Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 45.8 45.7 - %

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 B(W) Amount Percent Total Ambac Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity $ 1,249.9 $ 1,253.6 $ (3.6 ) - % Total Ambac Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity per share $ 27.59 $ 27.66 $ (0.07 ) - % Adjusted book value1,2 $ 1,222.0 $ 1,264.2 $ (42.2 ) (3 )% Adjusted book value per share 1,2 $ 26.97 $ 27.89 $ (0.92 ) (3 )%

(1) Some financial data in this press release may not add up due to rounding (2) See Non-GAAP Financial Data section of this press release for further information (3) Per diluted share includes the impact of adjusting redeemable noncontrolling interests to current redemption value (4) EBITDA is prior to the impact of noncontrolling interests, relating to subsidiaries where Ambac does not own 100%, of $0.3 and $0.2 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Results of Operations by Segment Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Segment Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Gross premiums written $ 53.2 $ 40.9 30 % Net premiums written $ 9.1 $ 8.1 13 % Net premiums earned $ 7.8 $ 2.8 173 % Program fees earned $ 2.1 $ 0.6 250 % Losses and loss expense $ 5.7 $ 1.9 203 % Pretax income (loss) $ (0.1 ) $ (1.5 ) 92 % EBITDA $ (0.1 ) $ (1.5 ) 92 %

MGA programs partners increased to 16 from 15 in the first quarter of 2023 and 11 in second quarter of 2022.

Gross premium written of $53.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 increased 30% compared to the prior year period as the size and number of program partners continues to expand.

Net premiums earned of $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 was up 173% over the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the net premium written growth at Everspan over the last year.

The losses and loss expense ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 73.7% compared to 66.5% for the second quarter of 2022. This increase stemmed from both an increase to Everspan's selected loss ratio for the second quarter to approximately 69% (including ULAE) and a catch up for prior periods to the revised selected loss ratio. The increase in the loss ratio for the quarter was almost entirely offset by a change to sliding scale commissions recognized as a benefit through acquisition costs.

Expense ratio of 51.8% for the second quarter of 2023 was down from 95.2% in the prior year period. Expenses continue to normalize as net premium earned grows as the business scales.

Insurance Distribution Segment Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Premiums placed $ 40.9 $ 23.9 72 % Gross commissions $ 10.0 $ 6.2 61 % Net commissions $ 4.0 $ 2.4 70 % General and administrative expenses $ 2.4 $ 1.6 53 % Pretax income $ 0.7 $ 0.3 116 % EBITDA1 $ 1.6 $ 1.0 64 % Pretax income margin2 6.6 % 4.9 % 1.70 bps EBITDA margin 3 16.3 % 15.5 % 0.80 bps

Premium placed of $40.9 million grew 72% over the second quarter of 2022 driven by the inclusion of All Trans and Capacity Marine (which were acquired effective November 1, 2022) and growth at Xchange.

Gross commission income, which is generated as a percentage of premium placed, grew 61% in the second quarter 2023 to $10.0 million from $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Net commission income, which is gross commission income less sub-producer commissions paid, grew 70% over last year to $4.0 million; largely in-line with the change in premiums placed.

General and administrative expenses of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period. The change between the periods is largely due to the acquisitions of All Trans and Capacity Marine and other new product related investments.

EBITDA of $1.6 million for the quarter was up 64% over second quarter of 2022; EBITDA Margin of 16.3% for the quarter compared to 15.5% last year. The increase in EBITDA compared to the same period last year is primarily attributable to the acquisition of All Trans and Capacity Marine in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in EBITDA margin compared to the second quarter of 2022 related to change in business mix.

(1) EBITDA is prior to the impact of noncontrolling interests, relating to subsidiaries where Ambac does not own 100%, of $0.3 and $0.2 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Represents Pretax income divided by total revenues (3) See Non-GAAP Financial Data section of this press release for further information

Total Specialty P&C Insurance Production

Specialty P&C Insurance production, which includes gross premiums written by Ambac's Specialty P&C Insurance segment and premiums placed by the Insurance Distribution segment, totaled $94 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 45% from the second quarter of 2022.

Specialty P&C Insurance revenues are dependent on gross premiums written as specialty program insurance companies earn premiums based on the portion of gross premiums written retained (i.e. net premiums written) and fees on gross premiums written that are ceded to reinsurers. Insurance Distribution revenues are dependent on premium volume as Managing General Agents/Underwriters and brokers receive commissions based on the amount of premiums placed (i.e. gross premiums written on behalf of insurance carriers) with insurance carriers.

Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Change Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Gross Premiums Written $ 53.2 $ 40.9 30 % Insurance Distribution Premiums Placed 40.9 23.9 72 % Specialty P&C Insurance Production $ 94.1 $ 64.8 45 %

Legacy Financial Guarantee Insurance Segment

Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 % Change Normal Net Premiums Earned $ 7.5 $ 8.6 (13 )% Accelerated Net Premiums Earned $ - $ 2.3 (100 )% Net premiums earned $ 7.5 $ 11.0 (31 )% Net investment income $ 32.2 $ (22.3 ) 244 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1.6 $ (13.9 ) (112 )% General and administrative expenses $ 23.5 $ 23.4 - % Pretax income (loss) $ (7.7 ) $ 6.9 (212 )% EBITDA1 $ 14.2 $ 65.2 (78 )% (1) See Non-GAAP Financial Data section of this press release for further information

Net premiums earned of $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 decreased from $11.0 million in the prior year period. This reduction is mainly on account of $2.3 million of de-risking related accelerations in 2Q22 and the continued run-off of the insured portfolio.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses ("Incurred Losses") for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.6 million, compared to $(13.9) million in the second quarter of 2022. Last year's benefit was driven by a $29 million improvement from the impact of higher discount rates somewhat off-set by R&W and other incurred losses.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2023 included a $5 million increase in litigation costs compared to second quarter 2022. In addition, the second quarter of 2022 included $4 million of intercompany expense reimbursements which for 2023 were expensed in the first quarter.

WLACC decreased 19.6% (20.0%, excluding the impact of FX) to $6.1 billion in second quarter of 2023, from March 31, 2023.

NPO declined 9.3% (10.2%, excluding the impact of FX) during the quarter to $20.4 billion from $22.4 billion at March 31, 2023.

AAC entered into a reinsurance transaction in 2Q23 ceding over $2.1 billion of net par outstanding. There was an upfront premium consideration of $6 million for this transaction with the vast majority of the transaction funded by transferring future installment premium, which had a present value of $42 million. The transaction had no impact on GAAP book value or AAC statutory capital, but did reduce Adjusted Book Value by $48 million or $1.06 per diluted share.

Consolidated Financial Information

Net Premiums Earned

During the second quarter of 2023, net premiums earned of $15 million increased 11% compared to the second quarter of 2022 where significant growth in the Specialty P&C businesses was off-set by the reduction in the Legacy FG business due to de-risking and natural run-off.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income for the second quarter of 2023 was $35 million compared to net investment loss of $(21) million for the second quarter of 2022.

The increase in net investment income in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was mostly attributable to income from alternative investments which increased $32 million over last year. Available-for-sale and short term investment income increased $9 million compared to second quarter 2023, driven by higher yields. In addition, the second quarter of 2022 included a $(11) million net loss from assets classified as trading (related to Puerto Rico recoveries) compared to a $4 million net gain in the second quarter of 2023.

Losses and Loss Expenses

Incurred Losses for the second quarter of 2023 were $7 million, compared to a $12 million benefit for the second quarter of 2022.

Incurred Losses for the second quarter of 2023 were driven primarily by the growth in the Specialty P&C business compared to the second quarter of 2022 which benefited from the impact of higher discount rates that more than offset losses in the Legacy Financial Guarantee business. Specialty P&C loss reserves are not discounted and therefore are not impacted by fluctuations in interest (discount) rates.

Net Gains (Losses) on Derivative Contracts

During the second quarter of 2023, the macro interest rate hedge was terminated and had minimal effect on the quarter compared to $29 million of gains for the second quarter of 2022. The interest rate derivatives portfolio was previously positioned to benefit from rising interest rates as a partial economic hedge against interest rate exposure in AAC's insured and investment portfolios.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter 2023 were $36 million compared to $30 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase was attributable to litigation related expenses at the Legacy Financial Guarantee business and higher headcount associated with growth in the P&C businesses.

AFG (holding company only) Assets

AFG on a standalone basis, excluding its ownership interests in its Specialty P&C Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee businesses, had net assets of $223 million as of June 30, 2023. Assets included cash and liquid securities of $177 million and other investments of $29 million.

Capital Activity

During the quarter 205,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of $14.42 per share for approximately $3 million.

On April 30, 2023, all of our remaining outstanding equity warrants which had a strike price of $16.67 expired without being exercised.

Consolidated Ambac Financial Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity at June 30, 2023, was $1,250 million, or $27.59 per share compared to $1,254 million or $27.66 per share as of March 31, 2023. The change was primarily due to the net loss attributable to common shareholders of $13 million and net unrealized investment losses of $13 million, partially offset by foreign exchange translation gains of $21.0 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Data

In addition to reporting the Company's quarterly financial results in accordance with GAAP, the Company is reporting non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Book Value and EBITDA Margin. These amounts are derived from our consolidated financial information, but are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We present non-GAAP supplemental financial information because we believe such information is of interest to the investment community, and that it provides greater transparency and enhanced visibility into the underlying drivers and performance of our businesses on a basis that may not be otherwise apparent on a GAAP basis. We view these non-GAAP financial measures as important indicators when assessing and evaluating our performance on a segmented and consolidated basis and they are presented to improve the comparability of our results between periods by eliminating the impact of the items that may not be representative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for the Company's GAAP reporting, should not be viewed in isolation and may differ from similar reporting provided by other companies, which may define non-GAAP measures differently.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) - We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders adjusted to reflect the following items: (i) net investment (gains) losses, including impairments; (ii) amortization of intangible assets; (iii) litigation costs, including attorneys fees and other expenses to defend litigation against the Company, excluding loss adjustment expenses; (iv) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (v) workforce change costs, which primarily include severance and other costs related to employee terminations; and (vi) net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt. Adjusted Net Income is also adjusted for the effect of the above items on both income taxes and noncontrolling interests. The income tax effects are determined by applying the statutory tax rate in each jurisdiction that generate these adjustments. The noncontrolling interest adjustments relate to subsidiaries where Ambac does not own 100%

Adjusted Net Income was $3.4 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023 compared to an Adjusted Net Loss of ($38.0) million, or ($0.84) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ($ in millions, other than per share data) $ Amount Per Share $ Amount Per Share Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (13.1 ) $ (0.29 ) $ 5.2 $ 0.11 Adjustments: Net investment (gains) losses, including impairments 3.4 0.07 (6.8 ) (0.15 ) Intangible amortization 6.5 0.14 13.5 0.29 Litigation costs 7.6 0.17 3.0 0.07 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.1 ) - 2.7 0.06 Workforce change costs (0.1 ) - 0.6 0.01 Net (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - - (57.0 ) (1.25 ) 4.3 0.09 (38.8 ) (0.86 ) Income tax effects (0.7 ) (0.02 ) 1.0 0.02 Net (gains) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.2 ) - (0.1 ) - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 3.4 $ 0.07 $ (38.0 ) $ (0.84 ) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 45.8 45.7

(1) Per Diluted share includes the impact of adjusting the Insurance Distribution segment related noncontrolling interest to current redemption value

EBITDA - We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders to the non-GAAP measure, EBITDA on a consolidation and segment basis.

Legacy Financial Guarantee Insurance Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Insurance Distribution Corporate & Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net income (loss) $ (9.3 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.6 $ (4.3 ) $ (13.0 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 16.0 - - - 16.0 Income taxes 1.6 - - 0.4 1.9 Depreciation 0.4 - - - 0.4 Amortization of intangible assets 5.5 - 1.0 - 6.5 EBITDA (2) $ 14.2 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.6 $ (3.8 ) $ 11.8 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 5.7 $ (1.5 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.7 $ 5.3 Adjustments: Interest expense 45.0 - - - 45.0 Income taxes 1.1 - - (0.1 ) 1.1 Depreciation 0.5 - - - 0.5 Amortization of intangible assets 12.8 - 0.7 - 13.5 EBITDA (2) $ 65.2 $ (1.5 ) $ 1.0 $ 0.7 $ 65.3

(1) Net income (loss) is prior to the impact of noncontrolling interests. (2) EBITDA is prior to the impact of noncontrolling interests, relating to subsidiaries where Ambac does not own 100%, of $0.3 and $0.2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. These noncontrolling interests are primarily in the Insurance Distribution segment.

EBITDA margin - We define EBITDA margin as EBITDA divided by total revenues. We report EBITDA margin for the Insurance Distribution segment only.

Adjusted Book Value. Adjusted book value is defined as Total Ambac Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity as reported under GAAP, adjusted for after-tax impact of the following:

Insurance intangible asset: Elimination of the financial guarantee insurance intangible asset that arose as a result of Ambac's emergence from bankruptcy and the implementation of Fresh Start reporting. This adjustment ensures that all financial guarantee contracts are accounted for within adjusted book value consistent with the provisions of the Financial Services-Insurance Topic of the ASC.

Elimination of the financial guarantee insurance intangible asset that arose as a result of Ambac's emergence from bankruptcy and the implementation of Fresh Start reporting. This adjustment ensures that all financial guarantee contracts are accounted for within adjusted book value consistent with the provisions of the Financial Services-Insurance Topic of the ASC. Net unearned premiums and fees in excess of expected losses: Addition of the value of the unearned premium revenue ("UPR") on financial guarantee contracts, in excess of expected losses, net of reinsurance. This non-GAAP adjustment presents the economics of UPR and expected losses for financial guarantee contracts on a consistent basis. In accordance with GAAP, stockholders' equity reflects a reduction for expected losses only to the extent they exceed UPR. However, when expected losses are less than UPR for a financial guarantee contract, neither expected losses nor UPR have an impact on stockholders' equity. This non-GAAP adjustment adds UPR in excess of expected losses, net of reinsurance, to stockholders' equity for financial guarantee contracts where expected losses are less than UPR. This adjustment is only made for financial guarantee contracts since such premiums are non-refundable.

Addition of the value of the unearned premium revenue ("UPR") on financial guarantee contracts, in excess of expected losses, net of reinsurance. This non-GAAP adjustment presents the economics of UPR and expected losses for financial guarantee contracts on a consistent basis. In accordance with GAAP, stockholders' equity reflects a reduction for expected losses only to the extent they exceed UPR. However, when expected losses are less than UPR for a financial guarantee contract, neither expected losses nor UPR have an impact on stockholders' equity. This non-GAAP adjustment adds UPR in excess of expected losses, net of reinsurance, to stockholders' equity for financial guarantee contracts where expected losses are less than UPR. This adjustment is only made for financial guarantee contracts since such premiums are non-refundable. Net unrealized investment (gains) losses in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income: Elimination of the unrealized gains and losses on the Company's investments that are recorded as a component of accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of income taxes.

Ambac has a significant U.S. tax net operating loss ("NOL") that is offset by a full valuation allowance in the GAAP consolidated financial statements. As a result of this, tax planning strategies and other considerations, we utilized a 0% effective tax rate for non-GAAP operating adjustments to Adjusted Book.

Adjusted book value was $1,222 million, or $26.97 per share, at June 30, 2023, as compared to $1,254 million, or $27.89 per share, at March 31, 2023. The decrease is primarily as a result of the ceded reinsurance transaction noted above.

The following table reconciles Total Ambac Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity to the non-GAAP measure adjusted book value as of each date presented:

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ($ in millions, other than per share data) $ Amount Per Share $ Amount Per Share Total AFG Stockholders' Equity $ 1,249.9 $ 27.59 $ 1,253.6 $ 27.66 Adjustments: Insurance intangible asset (258.2 ) (5.70 ) (261.5 ) (5.77 ) Net unearned premiums and fees in excess of expected losses 163.6 3.61 218.2 4.81 Net unrealized investment (gains) losses in Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 66.6 1.47 54.0 1.19 Adjusted book value $ 1,222.0 $ 26.97 $ 1,264.2 $ 27.89 Shares outstanding (in millions) 45.3 45.3

Earnings Call and Webcast

On August 8, 2023 at 8:30am ET, Claude LeBlanc, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Trick, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Ambac's second quarter 2023 results during a conference call. A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Ambac's website, https://ambac.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (877) 407-9716 (Domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (International).

The webcast will be archived on Ambac's website. A replay of the call will be available through August 22, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (Domestic) (844) 512-2921 or (International) (412) 317-6671; and using ID#13737443

Additional information is included in an operating supplement and presentations at Ambac's website at www.ambac.com.

About Ambac

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ("Ambac" or "AFG") is a financial services holding company headquartered in New York City. Ambac's core business is a growing specialty P&C distribution and underwriting platform. Ambac also has a legacy financial guaranty business in run off. Ambac's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMBC". Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information. For more information, please go to www.ambac.com.

The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac's common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock increases its ownership interest.

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in millions, except share data) 2023 2022 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 15 $ 14 Commission income 10 6 Program fees 2 1 Net investment income (loss) 35 (21 ) Net investment gains (losses), including impairments (3 ) 7 Net gains (losses) on derivative contracts - 29 Income (loss) on variable interest entities - (6 ) Other income 2 - Total revenues and other income 62 86 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7 (12 ) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs, net 1 - Commission expense 6 4 General and administrative expenses 36 30 Intangible amortization 7 13 Interest expense 16 45 Total expenses 73 80 Pretax income (loss) (11 ) 6 Provision for income taxes 2 1 Net income (loss) (13 ) 5 Less: net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (13 ) $ 5 Net income (loss) per basic share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.11 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.29 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 45,757,234 45,519,093 Diluted 45,757,234 45,685,349

AMBAC FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) ($ in millions, except share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: Investments: Fixed maturity securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,631 and $1,469) $ 1,552 $ 1,395 Fixed maturity securities - trading 28 59 Short-term investments, at fair value (amortized cost: $365 and $507) 365 507 Short-term investments pledged as collateral, at fair value (amortized cost: $36 and $64) 36 64 Other investments (includes $518 and $556 at fair value) 530 568 Total investments (net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $0) 2,510 2,593 Cash and cash equivalents (including $10 and $14 of restricted cash) 43 44 Premium receivables (net of allowance for credit losses of $5 and $5) 276 269 Reinsurance recoverable on paid and unpaid losses (net of allowance for credit losses of $0 and $0) 149 115 Deferred ceded premium 198 124 Deferred acquisition costs 4 3 Subrogation recoverable 139 271 Derivative assets 26 27 Intangible assets 317 326 Goodwill 61 61 Other assets 89 84 Variable interest entity assets: Fixed maturity securities, at fair value 2,056 1,967 Restricted cash 266 17 Loans, at fair value 1,772 1,829 Derivative and other assets 226 241 Total assets $ 8,132 $ 7,973 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Unearned premiums $ 394 $ 372 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 863 805 Ceded premiums payable 96 39 Deferred program fees and reinsurance commissions 6 5 Long-term debt 501 639 Accrued interest payable 450 427 Derivative liabilities 37 38 Other liabilities 136 163 Variable interest entity liabilities: Long-term debt (includes $2,785 and $2,788 at fair value) 2,956 3,107 Derivative liabilities 1,106 1,048 Other liabilities 264 5 Total liabilities 6,809 6,647 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 20 20 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized shares; issued and outstanding shares-none - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 130,000,000 shares authorized; issued shares: 46,659,144 and 46,658,990 - - Additional paid-in capital 283 274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (209 ) (253 ) Retained earnings 1,191 1,245 Treasury stock, shares at cost: 1,355,146 and 1,685,233 (15 ) (15 ) Total Ambac Financial Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,250 1,252 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest 53 53 Total stockholders' equity 1,303 1,305 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity $ 8,132 $ 7,973

The following table presents segment financial results and includes the non-GAAP measure, EBITDA on a segment and consolidated basis. ($ in millions) Legacy Financial Guarantee Insurance Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance Insurance Distribution Corporate & Other Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Gross premiums written $ 1.5 $ 53.2 $ 54.7 Net premiums written (54.0 ) 9.1 (44.9 ) Revenues: Net premiums earned 7.5 7.8 15.3 Commission income $ 10.0 10.0 Program fees 2.1 2.1 Net investment income (loss) 32.2 0.8 $ 2.2 35.2 Net investment gains (losses), including impairments (3.4 ) - - (3.4 ) Net gains (losses) on derivative contracts 0.6 (0.1 ) 0.5 Net realized gains on extinguishment of debt - - Other income 2.4 0.1 - - 2.5 Total revenues and other income 39.4 10.7 10.1 2.1 62.2 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 1.6 5.7 7.4 Commission expense 6.0 6.0 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs, net 0.1 1.4 1.4 General and administrative expenses 23.5 3.8 2.4 5.9 35.6 Total expenses 25.2 10.8 8.4 5.9 50.4 EBITDA 14.2 (0.1 ) 1.6 (3.8 ) 11.8 Add: Interest expense 16.0 - 16.0 Add: Depreciation expense 0.4 - - - 0.4 Add: Intangible amortization 5.5 1.0 6.5 Pretax income (loss) (7.7 ) (0.1 ) 0.7 (3.9 ) (11.1 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1.6 - - 0.4 1.9 Net income (loss) $ (9.3 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 0.6 $ (4.3 ) $ (13.0 ) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Gross premiums written $ (4.3 ) $ 40.9 $ 36.6 Net premiums written 1.1 8.1 9.2 Revenues: Net premiums earned 11.0 2.8 13.8 Commission income $ 6.2 6.2 Program fees 0.6 0.6 Net investment income (loss) (22.3 ) 0.4 $ 0.5 (21.4 ) Net investment gains (losses), including impairments 6.8 - - 6.8 Net gains (losses) on derivative contracts 28.1 1.2 29.3 Other income (5.8 ) (0.1 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) (5.8 ) Total revenues and other income 74.8 3.7 6.4 1.6 86.5 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses (13.9 ) 1.9 (12.0 ) Amortization of deferred acquisition costs, net 0.1 0.2 0.2 Commission expense 3.9 3.9 General and administrative expenses 23.4 3.1 1.6 1.0 29.1 Total expenses 9.6 5.2 5.4 1.0 21.2 EBITDA 65.2 (1.5 ) 1.0 0.7 65.3 Add: Interest expense 45.0 45.0 Add: Depreciation expense 0.5 - - - 0.5 Add: Intangible amortization 12.8 - 0.7 13.5 Pretax income (loss) 6.9 (1.5 ) 0.3 0.6 6.3 Income tax expense (benefit) 1.1 - - (0.1 ) 1.1 Net income (loss) $ 5.7 $ (1.5 ) $ 0.3 $ 0.7 $ 5.3

