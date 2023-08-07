HOUSTON & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNTK) ("Kinetik" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Results and Commentary

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, Kinetik processed natural gas volumes of 1.48 Bcf/d and 1.42 Bcf/d, respectively, and reported net income including noncontrolling interest of $71.7 million and $76.0 million, respectively. Kinetik generated Adjusted EBITDA1 of $208.0 million and $395.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")1 of $144.0 million and $270.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and Free Cash Flow ("FCF")1 of $(82.1) million and $(56.2) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. The results were primarily driven by increased volumes across both the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments.

" Building off the momentum of a strong first quarter and our announced entry into New Mexico, we are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results," said Jamie Welch, Kinetik's Chief Executive Officer and President. " Within our Midstream Logistics segment, processed gas volumes increased 10% quarter-over-quarter attributable to elevated producer turn-in-line activity and encouraging well results. This was despite the heat-related weather challenges faced across the Permian basin in May and June where record temperatures affected the ability of producers, utilities and service providers to maintain equipment run times and production.

" During the second quarter, we successfully executed several new gas gathering and processing agreements. Notably, one of these new commercial agreements is with a Lea County, New Mexico customer supported by a minimum volume commitment. This new multi-year agreement is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 following the in-service of our New Mexico system expansion. We continue to have constructive commercial discussions with several New Mexico producers and are excited for the opportunities to further expand our business. These recent commercial successes further reinforce the highly strategic value of the projects in our 2023 capital program. Following the completion of the New Mexico expansion, Delaware Link, and PHP expansion, we can offer New Mexico producers a 'wellhead to Gulf Coast market' solution on wholly- or partially-owned Kinetik infrastructure for both natural gas and natural gas liquids.

" As we enter the second half of the year, we forecast quarter-over-quarter Adjusted EBITDA1 growth at our Midstream Logistics segment attributable to expected higher gas processed volumes and improved commodity prices as compared to the first half of 2023. Within our Pipeline Transportation segment, we are excited about the previously announced projects which are expected to be placed in-service in the fourth quarter of 2023. Taken together, our outlook is tracking towards the high end of our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 Guidance Range and at the top end of our 2023 Capital Expenditures range. In addition, the Free Cash Flow1 outlook for 2024 remains robust as significant year-on-year Adjusted EBITDA1 growth is coupled with less than $150 million of expected Capital Expenditures. The future is certainly looking bright at Kinetik as we expand our system footprint, grow our volume base, and have continued commercial success."

Kinetik remains highly focused on its capital allocation priorities and maximizing shareholder value. In the second quarter, the Company opportunistically repurchased $3.3 million of shares of Class A common stock under the previously announced $100 million Repurchase Program. Year to date, Kinetik has repurchased $5.8 million of shares, leaving $94.2 million of remaining authorized capacity for additional share repurchases that the Company may opportunistically execute at any time. The approximately 194,000 repurchased shares will partially offset issuances pursuant to the Company's Dividend and Distribution Reinvestment Plan.

Financial

a. Achieved quarterly net income of $71.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $208.0 million. b. Declared a dividend of $0.75 per share on July 20, 2023 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, or $3.00 per share on an annualized basis. 117 million shares have elected to reinvest the second quarter dividend into newly issued shares of Class A common stock. As a result, $21.6 million of second quarter dividends will be paid in cash.2 c. Exited the second quarter with a Leverage Ratio1,3 per its Credit Agreement of 4.1x and a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA1,4 Ratio of 4.5x. d. Achieved Kinetik's 2022 Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework performance targets, resulting in a modest interest expense reduction at its Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility beginning in July 2023. e. Reduced remaining 2023 unhedged commodity-linked gross profit to approximately 5% and have hedged over 20% of its 2024 commodity-linked gross profit exposure.

Selected Key Metrics:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2023 (In thousands, except shares and ratios) Net income including noncontrolling interest5 $ 71,668 $ 75,967 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 207,985 $ 395,493 Distributable Cash Flow1 $ 144,007 $ 270,733 Dividend Coverage Ratio1,6 1.3x 1.2x Free Cash Flow1 $ (82,063 ) $ (56,216 ) Leverage Ratio1,3 4.1x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio1,4 4.5x Common stock issued and outstanding7 146,062,510

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 (In thousands) Net Debt1,8 $ 3,647,763 $ 3,535,016

Strategic

a. Executed a new gathering and processing agreement with a customer in Lea County, New Mexico supported by a minimum volume commitment, further expanding volumes on the previously announced New Mexico system expansion. b. Executed four additional new gathering and processing agreements with producers around Kinetik's Southern Delaware system, which adds incremental development activity in late 2023 and 2024. c. Continue to evaluate potentially monetizing the Company's stake in Gulf Coast Express pipeline.

Operational

a. Construction of Delaware Link, Kinetik's 30-inch residue gas pipeline from its processing complexes to Waha with an initial throughput capacity of 1 Bcf/d, is on budget and ahead of schedule. The pipeline is expected to be mechanically complete in early September 2023 and reach full commercial in-service October 1, 2023. b. Kinetik's New Mexico system expansion into Lea County is on budget and expected in-service in the first quarter of 2024. c. Progress continues on the PHP expansion of 550 MMcf/d of incremental capacity, increasing natural gas deliveries from the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast markets. The project is expected in-service in December 2023. d. Published Kinetik's 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting the Company's progress towards advancing a safer, cleaner, and more reliable energy future.

About Kinetik Holdings Inc.

Kinetik is a fully integrated, pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation operating in the Delaware Basin. Kinetik is headquartered in Midland, Texas and has a significant presence in Houston, Texas. Kinetik provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. Kinetik posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.kinetik.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "seeks," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospects," "guidance," "outlook," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company's operations, including statements about strategy, synergies, sustainability initiatives, portfolio monetization opportunities, expansion projects and future operations, and financial guidance; the Company's share repurchase program and the projected timing, purchase price and number of shares purchased under such program, if at all; projected dividend amounts and the timing thereof; the Company's leverage and financial profile and its ability to improve its credit ratings. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. See Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Additional information

Additional information follows, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt (non-GAAP financial measures) to the GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Kinetik's financial information includes information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) as well as non-GAAP financial information. It is management's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of our consolidated financial information as prepared in according with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow, Dividend Coverage Ratio, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are non-GAAP measures. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" elsewhere in this news release.

1. A non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures" for further details. 2. Dividends reinvested and dividends paid in cash as of August 4, 2023. Final numbers are subject to change. 3. Leverage Ratio is total debt less cash and cash equivalents divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, calculated in the Company's credit agreement. The calculation includes Qualified Project and Acquisition EBITDA Adjustments that pertain to the funding of the Permian Highway Pipeline expansion project, Delaware Link project, first quarter 2023 midstream infrastructure asset acquisition, and other qualified growth capital projects at the Midstream Logistics segment. 4. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. 5. Net income including noncontrolling interest for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was $131.4 million and $152.8 million, respectively. 6. Dividend Coverage Ratio is Distributable Cash Flow divided by total declared dividends. 7. Issued and outstanding shares of 146,062,510 is the sum of 51,973,472 shares of Class A common stock and 94,089,038 shares of Class C common stock. 8. Net Debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents.

Notes Regarding Presentation of Financial Information

The following addresses the results of our operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. As the business combination between BCP Raptor Holdco, LP, Kinetik's predecessor for accounting purposes ("BCP") and Altus Midstream LP ("Altus") (the "Transaction") was determined to be a reverse merger, BCP was considered the accounting acquirer and Altus was considered the legal acquirer. Therefore, BCP's net assets, carrying at historical value, were presented as the predecessor to the Company's historical financial statements and the comparable period presented herein reflects the results of operations of BCP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and Altus' results of operations from February 22, 2022, the closing date of the Transaction, through June 30, 2022. Kinetik's financial results on and after February 22, 2022 reflect the results of the combined company.

Unless otherwise noted or the context requires otherwise, references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. or "the Company" with respect to time periods prior to February 22, 2022 include BCP and its consolidated subsidiaries and do not include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries, while references herein to Kinetik Holdings Inc. with respect to time periods from and after February 22, 2022 include Altus and its consolidated subsidiaries.

The Company completed a two-for-one Stock Split on June 8, 2022. All corresponding per-share and share amounts for periods prior to June 8, 2022 have been retroactively restated to reflect the two-for-one Stock Split.

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022(1) (In thousands, except per share data) Operating revenues: Service revenue $ 102,551 $ 102,080 $ 205,976 $ 182,525 Product revenue 191,430 229,651 365,254 404,579 Other revenue 2,222 3,841 6,013 5,717 Total operating revenues 296,203 335,572 577,243 592,821 Operating costs and expenses: Costs of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 110,467 152,714 226,344 272,989 Operating expenses 39,906 35,280 75,879 65,151 Ad valorem taxes 3,889 5,880 9,347 10,033 General and administrative expenses 22,869 25,960 50,380 48,712 Depreciation and amortization expenses 69,482 66,581 138,336 127,604 Loss on disposal of assets 12,137 8,546 12,239 8,656 Total operating costs and expenses 258,750 294,961 512,525 533,145 Operating income 37,453 40,611 64,718 59,676 Other income (expense): Interest and other income 1,042 - 1,336 250 Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units - 5,087 - 9,580 Loss on debt extinguishment - (27,975 ) - (27,975 ) Gain on embedded derivative - 91,448 - 88,562 Interest expense (16,126 ) (25,347 ) (85,434 ) (52,121 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 49,610 47,786 96,074 75,703 Total other income, net 34,526 90,999 11,976 93,999 Income before income taxes 71,979 131,610 76,694 153,675 Income tax expense 311 162 727 838 Net income including noncontrolling interest 71,668 131,448 75,967 152,837 Net income attributable to Preferred Unit limited partners - 109,502 - 114,495 Net income attributable to common shareholders 71,668 21,946 75,967 38,342 Net income attributable to Common Unit limited partners 46,654 15,508 49,517 28,039 Net income attributable to Class A Common Stock Shareholders $ 25,014 $ 6,438 $ 26,450 $ 10,303 Net income attributable to Class A Common Shareholders per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.06 $ 0.36 $ 0.16 Weighted-average shares(2) Basic 50,553 39,297 48,980 38,766 Diluted 50,625 39,329 49,220 38,796

(1) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company's consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022. Refer to Note 1 - Description of the Organization and Summary of Significant accounting Policies in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company's Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2023 for further information. (2) Share amounts have been retroactively restated to reflect the Company's two-for-one stock split, which was effected on June 8, 2022. Refer to Note 10 - Equity and Warrants in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company's Form 10-Q filed on August 8, 2023 for further information.

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022(1) 2023 2022(1) (In thousands) Net Income Including Noncontrolling Interests to Adjusted EBITDA Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 71,668 $ 131,448 $ 75,967 $ 152,837 Add back: Interest expense 16,126 25,347 85,434 52,121 Income tax expense 311 162 727 838 Depreciation and amortization 69,482 66,581 138,336 127,604 Amortization of contract costs 1,655 448 3,310 896 Proportionate EMI EBITDA 74,481 71,340 146,348 112,081 Share-based compensation 13,299 12,173 30,839 18,304 Loss on disposal of assets 12,137 8,546 12,239 8,656 Loss on debt extinguishment - 27,975 - 27,975 Integration Costs 41 5,286 953 11,438 Transaction Costs 2 674 270 6,350 Other one-time cost or amortization 1,104 2,259 4,864 3,454 Deduct: Unrealized gain on derivatives 2,678 - 7,643 - Warrant valuation adjustment 33 - 77 - Gain on redemption of mandatorily redeemable Preferred Units - 5,087 - 9,580 Gain on embedded derivative - 91,448 - 88,562 Equity income from EMI's 49,610 47,786 96,074 75,703 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (non-GAAP) $ 207,985 $ 207,918 $ 395,493 $ 348,709 Distributable Cash Flow (3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 207,985 $ 207,918 $ 395,493 $ 348,709 Proportionate EMI EBITDA (74,481 ) (71,340 ) (146,348 ) (112,081 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (operating) 68,466 69,471 136,230 117,544 Interest expense (16,126 ) (25,347 ) (85,434 ) (52,121 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivatives (36,835 ) - (19,646 ) - Maintenance capital expenditures (5,002 ) (1,856 ) (9,562 ) (3,439 ) Distributions paid to preferred unit limited partners - (8,787 ) - (8,787 ) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 144,007 $ 170,059 $ 270,733 $ 289,825 Free Cash Flow (4) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 144,007 $ 170,059 $ 270,733 $ 289,825 Cash interest adjustment (35,705 ) (1,827 ) (20,331 ) (854 ) Growth capital expenditures (100,505 ) (45,296 ) (164,562 ) (76,506 ) Investments in EMI's (96,063 ) (2,675 ) (154,721 ) (2,675 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (investing) - - 5,793 - Contributions in aid of construction 6,203 6,786 6,872 11,592 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (82,063 ) $ 127,047 $ (56,216 ) $ 221,382

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 231,047 $ 268,918 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 47,040 14,498 Interest expense 85,434 52,121 Amortization of deferred financing costs (3,055 ) (6,538 ) Contingent liabilities remeasurement - 839 Current income tax expense 124 225 Cash distributions received from EMI's (136,230 ) (117,544 ) Proportionate EMI EBITDA 146,348 112,081 Derivative fair value adjustment and settlement 26,341 2,867 Unrealized gain on derivatives (7,643 ) - Integration Costs 953 11,438 Transaction Costs 270 6,350 Other one-time cost or amortization 4,864 3,454 Adjusted EBITDA(2) (non-GAAP) $ 395,493 $ 348,709 Distributable Cash Flow(3) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 395,493 $ 348,709 Proportionate EMI EBITDA (146,348 ) (112,081 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (operating) 136,230 117,544 Interest expense (85,434 ) (52,121 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate derivatives (19,646 ) - Maintenance capital expenditures (9,562 ) (3,439 ) Distributions paid to preferred unit limited partners - (8,787 ) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 270,733 $ 289,825 Free Cash Flow(4) Distributable cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 270,733 $ 289,825 Cash interest adjustment (20,331 ) (854 ) Growth capital expenditures (164,562 ) (76,506 ) Investments in EMI's (154,721 ) (2,675 ) Cash distributions received from EMI's (investing) 5,793 - Contributions in aid of construction 6,872 11,592 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (56,216 ) $ 221,382

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 (In thousands) Net Debt(5) Current portion of long-term debt, net $ - $ - Long-term debt, net 3,625,799 3,511,648 Plus: Debt issuance costs, net 24,201 25,352 Total long-term debt 3,650,000 3,537,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 2,237 1,984 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 3,647,763 $ 3,535,016

(1) The results of the legacy Altus business are not included in the Company's consolidated financials prior to February 22, 2022. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income including noncontrolling interests adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, asset write-offs, the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, equity in earnings from investments recorded using the equity method, share-based compensation expense, extraordinary losses and unusual or non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA provides a basis for comparison of our business operations between current, past and future periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. (3) Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the proportionate EBITDA from our equity method investments, operating cash distributions received from our equity method investments, interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, distributions to preferred unitholders and maintenance capital expenditures. Distributable Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Distributable Cash Flow is a useful measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends we make. (4) Free Cash Flow is defined as Distributable Cash Flow adjusted for growth capital expenditures, investments in EMI's, investing cash distributions received from our equity method investments, cash interest and contributions in aid of construction. Free Cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of net income including noncontrolling interests or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that Free Cash Flow is a useful performance measure to compare cash generation performance from period to period and to compare the cash generation performance for specific periods to the amount of cash dividends that we make. (5) Net Debt is defined as total long-term debt, excluding deferred financing costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net Debt illustrates our total debt position less cash on hand that could be utilized to pay down debt at the balance sheet date. Net Debt should not be considered as an alternative to the GAAP measure of total long-term debt, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

